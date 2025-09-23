Sunderland Outperform Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City Upon Premier League Return

AFC Sunderland punched their ticket to the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley. Returning to the top-flight football after eight years, not many expected the Black Cats to perform the way they have in the first five games.

Regis Le Bris’s men are better than the reigning Premier League champions and many top teams in some departments.

Sunderland Continues to Impress in Premier League

Sunderland arrived in the Premier League determined to stay, and this mindset was visible in their transfer market spending. The club spent over €170 million this summer to bring some of the best players to Sunderland.

The Black Cats added Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen for €20 million, Enzo Le Fee from AS Roma for €23 million, Habib Diarra from Strasbourg for €31.5 million, and Simon Adingra from Brighton for €24.4 million to start things off.

They addressed the concerning defensive unit in August. Robin Roefs was bought from NEC Nijmegen for €10.5 million to take care of the matters between the sticks. Sunderland finalised a deal with La Liga side Getafe for Omar Alderete for €11.5 million and then wrapped things up by acquiring French international Nordi Mukiele €12 million.

The trio of Roefs, Alderete, and Mukiele has done an incredible job to keep the Black Cats in the upper half of the Premier League table. Sunderland has secured 8 out of the possible 15 points this season. They are unbeaten at home this season, securing two wins a draw at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's defensive unit has improved from a concerning one to one that has allowed fewer goals than the reigning Premier League champions. Regis Le Bris’ defense has allowed only five goals this season, fewer than Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Roefs was nominated for Premier League Player of the Week last week, and Mukiele has achieved the feat following a draw against Aston Villa. The latter has also been named in Alan Shearer’s Team of the Week for two consecutive weeks.

The Black Cats are optimistic about breaking the pattern of relegation right or a few years after the promotion. Their defense has held the fort, and the strikers, especially Wilson Isidor, have ensured that the club takes home points in all except one game this season. Granit Xhaka and Co. are also orchestrating the play well in the midfield. Their next task is Nottingham Forest at Citu Ground on Saturday.

