A Leader Emerged in Sunderland's Gritty Ten-Man Draw

In a fantastic match for Sunderland, despite the disadvantage of playing with one player less, the team kept growing on the pitch.

The captain, Granit Xhaka, had a very positive performance, although not as brilliant as in previous matches. However, even in the difficult circumstances of the game, he managed to stand out positively.

The 32-year-old player had a truly impressive performance, playing the full 90 minutes, with 44 touches of the ball, a 72% passing accuracy (23 out of 32), and two key passes, one of them the assist for Wilson Isidor’s goal in the 75th minute. In addition, he won 6 out of 11 duels during the match.

Granit Xhaka's game by numbers vs. Aston Villa:



8 final third entries

6 duels won

4 tackles

3x possession won

2 chances created

1 assist



Assists in back-to-back PL home games. 🅰️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/NwbIutu5sr — Squawka (@Squawka) September 21, 2025

A formidable player who keeps giving people something to talk about in every game. He has provided an assist in two consecutive home matches in the Premier League, undoubtedly becoming a key leader for Sunderland on the field.

The best signing of Sunderland in the transfer window?

In midfield, he has a unique playing style. His experience playing in various clubs around the world and representing his national team in several World Cups shows that Granit Xhaka has been a huge success for Sunderland this season.

He has been a very smart signing, a player who brings great leadership both on and off the field. It is clear that Sunderland are on the right path, and this draw places them in a very good position in the Premier League.

They are currently seventh with 8 points after 5 matches. Their next game will be against Nottingham Forest on September 27.

It is expected that, as visitors, they can add positive points, since Sunderland want it all this season. Regis Le Bris is showing that he is building a team with a winning and competitive mentality, ready to give everything to achieve a historic season in the Premier League.