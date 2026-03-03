German Berterame Reflects on 2026 World Cup Chance After MLS Move Sparks Doubt

Mexico national team striker Germán Berterame left Liga MX for Inter Miami back in January in a transfer that, although questioned by many, he revealed had the full support of El Tri manager Javier Aguirre.

The Argentine-born star, who made his Mexico debut in 2024, admitted he didn’t hesitate when the opportunity to join the Lionel Messi and Miami presented itself. Still, signing with the MLS champions didn’t come without its risks, but the former Monterrey player is confident it won’t negatively impact his chances of making Mexico’s 2026 World Cup roster.

“Yes, obviously I’ve been speaking to [Aguirre] a lot,” Berterame confessed. “He has supported me a lot, he gave me his full confidence. As long as I continue at the level I’ve been playing at then I’ll continue going [to Mexico camps].“

Berterame started the Apertura 2025 season scoring twice in as many games before bagging the match winner in Mexico’s January international friendly in Bolivia. His move to Miami materialized soon after, but he’s yet to score his first official goal for the Herons after playing the entirety of their first two games this term.

Although the 27-year-old believes he has Aguirre’s backing, underperforming upon arrival to MLS would be devastating for his World Cup hopes, especially given a very interesting comment Aguirre made regarding MLS in recent weeks.

Javier Aguirre Throws Subtle Jab at MLS

Perhaps unknowingly, Javier Aguirre slighted MLS in a recent interview. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Berterame wasn’t the only El Tri hopeful to switch clubs in January. Young gem Obed Vargas left Seattles Sounders in MLS to join Atlético Madrid, a move that prompted a very revealing viewpoint from Aguirre, seemingly disparaging the quality of the American league.

“Obed Vargas left [for Atletico Madrid]!” Aguirre said. “I was sure he wasn’t going [to the World Cup]. Born in Alaska, played for Seattle many games, many years, so young.

“Automatically, from being in Seattle to being in La Liga, I have to put my focus on him. I have to bring him, because I have to see him.”

Aguirre’s comment was heavily scrutinized considering it came soon after Berterame made his way to MLS. Apart fom El Vasco seemingly undermining MLS’s quality, leaving Liga MX also has another downside.

Liga MX players included in El Tri’s World Cup roster will report to camp to start working under Aguirre over a month before the start of the tournament. Berterame will no longer be able to do that, something the manager admitted gave him something to think about.

Berterame might’ve gotten Aguirre’s vote of confidence to head to Miami, but only goals will make him a winner in the intense race for the striker spots in Mexico’s World Cup roster.

Mexico’s World Cup Striker Race Continues to Intensify

Germán Berterame (top) and Julián Quiñones might be fighting each other for a place in Mexico’s roster. | Simon Barber/Getty Images

With just over five months before the start of the World Cup, five natural center forwards are all battling to make El Tri’s squad. In the past three World Cups, Mexico has only carried three such No. 9 strikers on the roster.

Raúl Jiménez is the undisputed starter and first name in the lineup when Mexico host South Africa in the opening game of the tournament.

Berterame is fighting AC Milan’s Santiago Gimenez—the favorite to be Jiménez’s backup when recovered from injury—reigning Liga MX Golden Boot winner Armando González and Julián Quiñones, who’s been the best striker in the Saudi Pro League since the turn of the year.

Despite Berterame and Gimenez having the versatility to play on the wing, its almost impossible to envision Aguirre including all five forwards in his final roster.

The level shown by the striker hopefuls during the coming weeks and months will be the determining factor in the end result of an intense fight to wear El Tri’s green shirt during the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico‘s Striker Stats Snapshot Since 2026 Began

Player Team Games Played Goals Assists Julián Quiñones Al Qadsiah 13 15 1 Raul Jiménez Fulham 12 5 1 Armando González Chivas, Mexico 11 6 1 Germán Berterame Monterrey, Mexico, Inter Miami 9 4 0 Santiago Gimenez AC Milan 0 0 0

