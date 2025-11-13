Sunderland Star eclipses Donnarumma among Premier League’s Best

Sunderland is one of the best teams in the Premier League so far. Regis Le Bris’ team has excelled at such a high level that players like Gianluigi Donnarumma have been shadowed by Black Cats’ light, especially the one from Robin Roefs.

While many thought the best goalkeeper signing of the season in the Premier League would be playing in the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City, reality had other plans, and Donnarumma has been set aside by an unexpected rival.

Roefs has emerged as one of the most pleasant surprises in this first part of the Premier League season, playing a key role in having his team compete for European competitions next season.

The Dutch keeper from Sunderland has performed in elite matches over this season in the Premier League, and now major statistics prove how this new signing has completely changed the campaign course at the Stadium of Light.

In a league loaded with powerhouse names in the net like Donnarumma, Alisson, Emiliano Martínez, Vicario, Nick Pope, and Jordan Pickford are elite royalty names, Roefs has managed to be set above all of them.

How Robin Roefs Outplayed Donnarumma in the Premier League?

Many may think that it is impossible to believe having Roefs as the best goalkeeper in English football, but, at least according to Footmob , where Sunderland’s keeper is the only one present in the top five in most categories for the position.

Robin has been outstanding in four specific categories: Total Saves, Save Percentage, Goals Prevented, and Clean Sheets.

Total Saves

Martin Dubravka (Burnley) - 45 Robin Roefs (Sunderland) - 37 Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) - 37 Nick Pope (Newcastle United) - 36 Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) - 35

Save Percentage

Robin Roefs (Sunderland) - 79.2% Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) - 77.8% Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham) - 77.3% Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) - 76.5% David Raya (Arsenal) - 76.2%

Goals Prevented

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham) - 4.4 Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) - 3.8 Robin Roefs (Sunderland) - 2.1 Jordan Pickford (Everton) - 1.7 Nick Pope (Newcastle United) - 1.5

Clean Sheets

David Raya (Arsenal) - 7 Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) - 5 Nick Pope (Newcastle United) - 5 Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) - 5 Robin Roefs (Sunderland) - 4

While Roefs’ season has been stellar, the most complicated part of the season is yet to come, and Sunderland will need this type of performance by their goalkeeper to remain fighting at the top of the standings.