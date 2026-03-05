Sunderland's next star? Melker Ellborg performed well under pressure in Robin Roefs' absence

In an unexpected moment for Sunderland this season, it was evident how their entire squad is prepared to compete in the best way when needed, like the great moment Black Cats experienced with their mishap before the match against Leeds.

The news arrived that Sunderland would suffer the loss of Robin Roefs unexpectedly due to a hamstring injury. This left Black Cats in a moment of doubt about how they would face this hard loss, but their recent winter signing would come out to demonstrate why they recently signed him.

Melker Ellborg would be the chosen one to compete in this match against Leeds United, where he showed an exciting match in his debut as a starter, making it clear that his future projection is what Sunderland needs.

A Dream Debut With a Clean Sheet for Melker Ellborg With Sunderland in His Debut

IMAGO / NurPhoto

After confirming the injury that could keep Robin Roefs out for 3 weeks from the pitches with Sunderland, Melker Ellborg took the goalkeeper's place and obtained his clean sheet in his debut, having important appearances and in a complicated match against Leeds United, where Sunderland took the victory 0-1.

His statistics on SofaScore indicated that in those 90 minutes of play contested, he obtained a total of 4 saves, 2 shots from inside the area, and 2 successful punches, being relevant in this match, in addition to not receiving any goals.

Melker Ellborg: "Incredible. This is what dreams are made of. It was a special night for me, for sure Incredible start for the PL journey". pic.twitter.com/8XeGpsjApw — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) March 4, 2026

In his recent statements, he highlighted his emotion for competing in this match and that his debut was with a victory and a positive performance: "Incredible. Dreams are made of this. It was a special night for me, without a doubt. An incredible start to my journey in the Premier League."

Now his next challenge will be in the FA Cup against Port Vale next March 8th, and it is hoped that he manages to leave a better impression than he already left in his debut against Leeds United, since Regis Le Bris's squad needs him more than ever for the upcoming matches.

