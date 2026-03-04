In an exciting match for matchday 29 of the Premier League, Sunderland demonstrated their worth on the pitch and managed to compete positively at Elland Road against Leeds United, where they took the 3 points in a complicated match.

By the minimum 0-1 with the goal from Habid Diarra from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, this left Sunderland in a positive position to lift their heads after having a negative stretch in the season, where they accumulated 4 matches without a victory in the Premier League.

Now, Regis Le Bris's team continues with their heads held high to face the final stretch of the season where they hope to continue accumulating positive matches to survive in the most competitive league in Europe.

• More: FA Cup now a priority? Sunderland changes focus as their Premier League form declines

Leeds United 0-1 Sunderland: Habid Diarra’s Penalty Ends Winless Run at Elland Road

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Leeds United were seen as a solid team at home, where they dominated the match with their possession of the ball, but did not manage to be positive in front of goal, while Sunderland managed to make the difference and win the match 0-1.

With unexpected news before the match, Robin Roefs was not a starter for this match and, in fact, could be out for up to 3 weeks after a hamstring injury, which led to Melker Ellborg obtaining his first appearance as a starter wearing the colors of Sunderland.

RAWA at their best ❤️🤍



Thank you for your amazing support at Elland Road 👏 pic.twitter.com/awaRoQJ9u4 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 3, 2026

Being a great figure in the match, he stood out in several moments of the match, but the great figure of the match without a doubt was Habid Diarra, with his goal and his great deployment in the midfield, who managed to lead Black Cats to victory.

Now in 11th position in the Premier League, they hope that once the matchday ends, they remain in this position, as they dream of finishing the season in the Top 10 of the league after their recent promotion and a promising Regis Le Bris project for the future of Sunderland.

Read More: