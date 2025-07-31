Sunderland are about to lose Pedro Ribeiro, Regis Le Bris' assistant coach since 2024.

The Portuguese coach, according to information from TVI Noticias, will leave the Stadium of Light to begin his career as head coach.

Although the mentioned outlet does not specify the club Ribeiro could join, they assure he will look for opportunities in Portugal.

Therefore, Regis Le Bris will lose a valuable member of his technical staff, just as the Black Cats have returned to the Premier League.

Sunderland set to lose key Regis Le Bris ally in Portugal switch

"Pedro Ribeiro will leave Sunderland, where he has held the position of assistant coach to Frenchman Regis Le Bris since 2024," the mentioned outlet began explaining.

They added that "the announcement will be made soon by the newly promoted club to the Premier League", before assuring that the future of the 39-year-old coach lies in Portugal.

Ribeiro has worked as an assistant manager for different big clubs, such as Porto in 2011, Olympiacos in 2015, Fenerbahce in 2015, and Sunderland in 2024.

The Portuguese has worked as head coach for clubs like B SAD U23, B SAD, Penafiel, Academico Viseu, and Leixoes. All before taking the assistant coach position with the Black Cats.

Additionally, Ribeiro has not only worked as a coach, but also as a scout for clubs like Vizela, Tirense, and Al-Ahli, meaning we're talking about a very complete professional in his field.

Without doubt, a significant loss for Sunderland and for Regis Le Bris' technical staff in general.

