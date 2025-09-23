Sunderland Star Earns Consecutive Team of the Week Appearances

A 10-man AFC Sunderland came back from behind to secure a draw against Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday. They retain their No. 7 spot in the points table with one point from the fixture, staying ahead of some big names, including the two Manchester Giants.

One Sunderland star has earned praise and a place in a former Premier League legend’s Team of the Week for the second time in a row.

Sunderland CB Makes Back-to-Back TOTW Appearances

Despite securing seven points in the first four games, compared to Aston Villa’s two, many experts considered Sunderland the underdogs entering MD5. But the Black Cats proved the pundits wrong, and their superstar summer transfer led from the front.

Sunderland’s backline has been a tough nut to crack for their opponents this season. €10.5 million Robin Roefs has been a wall in front of the goal. The two center-backs who arrived with him a few weeks later are not letting their opponents pass either. €11.5m Getafe defender Omar Alderte has complemented his €12 million partner, Nordi Mukiele.

French international Nordi Mukiele is making a stronger case for the bargain of the season. The former PGS CB has exceeded expectations in the 2025-26 Premier League season. He made his PL debut against Brentford in a 2-1 win and then kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace. The 27-year-old was also crucial in last week’s draw against Unai Emery’s men.

Mukiele’s performance earned him a place in Alan Shearer’s Team of the Week alongside Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams, Martin Dubravka, Tyrick Mitchell, Ryan Gravenberch, Anton Stach, Bruno Fernandes, Alex Iwobi, Jeremy Doku, Richarlison, and Hugo Ekitike. Daniel Farke was Shearer’s Manager of the Week.

“Tough battle and a point that felt like 3 today. Proud of the lads, we stay true to our values ❤️👊🏿 Thanks for the amazing support again & again! Haway the lads!” Mukiele wrote on X following the draw against Aston Villa.

Tough battle and a point that felt like 3 today. Proud of the lads, we stay true to our values ❤️👊🏿 Thanks for the amazing support again & again! Haway the lads! pic.twitter.com/kzJfkYAuZi — N O R D I (@NordiMukiele) September 21, 2025

Mukiele has 28 clearances and 10 tackles to his name in three Premier League appearances. He has also won eight aerial duels. He created two chances in the first half on Sunday, the same number as Aston Villa’s entire team.

Mukiele has also been nominated for the Player of the Week of Matchweek 5. The Black Cats hope the center-back will stay in the same form and help them retain their Premier League status. Sunderland travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Read More: