Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 15
There is no rest for Premier League sides at the beginning of the gruelling festive period as a rare round of midweek action further drained the batteries.
There were goals galore during December’s first band of fixtures—a nine-goal thriller at Craven Cottage and seven-strike frenzy at the Amex Stadium stealing the show. With any luck, more drama lies in wait this weekend.
Two of the Premier League’s form sides kick off proceedings on Saturday lunchtime, while there are potential banana skin away days for Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.
With all that in mind, here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Gameweek 15 will pan out.
Jump to:
- Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
- Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
- Everton vs. Nottingham Forest
- Manchester City vs. Sunderland
- Newcastle United vs. Burnley
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford
- Leeds United vs. Liverpool
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United
- Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Man Utd
- Premier League Gameweek 13 Predictions
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT
Only Manchester City can better Aston Villa and Arsenal’s Premier League record across the past five matches. The stage is set for a frenetic encounter at Villa Park to kick off Gameweek 15.
Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has proven a thorn in the side of his ex-employers on many occasions previously, with the Gunners having only tasted one win in their previous four meetings with the Spaniard. Failure to conquer the Midlands side again could prove a decisive moment in the title race.
Arsenal certainly look head and shoulders above their competitors this season but the pressure will build if they were to stumble and Man City beat Sunderland later in the day.
Villa, who came from two goals down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4–3 midweek, have won their last eight home games in all competitions and should give the Gunners a run for their money.
Prediction: Aston Villa 1–1 Arsenal
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Every time Chelsea appear to enter the title race, they shoot themselves in the foot. Their latest implosion came at Elland Road midweek as they were deservedly beaten 3–1 by a Leeds United side that started Gameweek 14 in the relegation zone.
Fortunately for Enzo Maresca’s side, they are facing a Bournemouth team in a downward spiral this weekend. The Cherries have lost four of their last five matches and have slipped down to 14th in the Premier League, looking a shadow of the assured side who rose to the fore early in the campaign.
Chelsea’s inconsistencies mean victory is no assurance on Saturday afternoon, but three points would keep them on the periphery of the title race.
Prediction: Bournemouth 2–2 Chelsea
Everton vs. Nottingham Forest
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
The Sean Dyche derby.
Nottingham Forest turned to the wily Englishman in their time of need and he’s provided an instant antidote as the Tricky Trees quickly escaped the relegation zone under his guidance. Three wins from their last four games has propelled them to 16th in the table.
Everton will want to get one over on their former boss having also clinched three wins from four in the Premier League, although they have only won half of their 14 previous meetings with the 54-year-old.
It’s unlikely to be a thriller as defences reign supreme, but it’s still full to the brim with narrative.
Prediction: Everton 1–0 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City vs. Sunderland
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Man City enter Saturday’s clash with Sunderland off the back of two thrilling and chaotic outings. The 3–2 win over Leeds United had Pep Guardiola’s nerves jangling after the surrender of an initial two-goal lead, but things took an even crazier turn at Craven Cottage during the 5–4 win over Fulham as City almost threw away a four-goal advantage.
The Cityzens will aim for a more composed performance against Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium, but the Black Cats will push them to their limit. Having already deservedly secured points against Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool this term, Guardiola’s men are next on their list of scalps.
Denying Erling Haaland and Phil Foden will prove their biggest barrier to success—and perhaps one too great to overcome. Still, they’re sure to make City sweat.
Prediction: Man City 2–1 Sunderland
Newcastle United vs. Burnley
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Newcastle United’s away record has undermined their campaign but their home form has been generally strong. Four wins from seven and only defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool have ensured things have never got too bad for Eddie Howe during a testing spell.
Beating Burnley on Saturday is essential, however, as the Magpies seek to climb the standings. They’re still in the bottom half of the table and must enjoy a stellar festive run to stay within touching distance of European qualification.
Their newly-promoted opponents seems unlikely to cause a fuss at St James’ Park having lost their last five matches in the Premier League. The Clarets have been beaten in six of their seven away games, too.
Prediction: Newcastle 2–0 Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
In another battle between a manager and his former club on Saturday afternoon, Thomas Frank will take centre stage in the upcoming battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in north London.
It promises to be a special day for the ex-Bees boss, who has been crucial to their continued status as a Premier League regular, but he will be desperate to defeat Brentford and his former set-piece coach Keith Andrews.
However, given Tottenham’s home form, that is far from guaranteed. They have the second-worst record on home soil in the Premier League this season and Brentford, who were beaten in north London by Arsenal midweek, will push them all the way.
Prediction: Tottenham 2–1 Brentford
Leeds United vs. Liverpool
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT
Liverpool’s title defence has been an unquestionable disaster and the midweek draw with Sunderland once again highlighted how far they have to go before rediscovering their former selves. Arne Slot is under immense pressure and things could ramp up at Elland Road.
That’s because not only are Liverpool in desperate form, they’re facing a Leeds side full of confidence after their Wednesday night victory over Chelsea. The Yorkshire side also came ever so close to a draw with Man City last weekend.
They will be eager to expose Liverpool’s underperforming backline and pile even more misery on the out-of-sorts Reds.
Prediction: Leeds 2–2 Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 7
- Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham hardly screams thriller, but it takes Sunday’s televised 2 p.m. GMT kick-off spot regardless. The soaring Seagulls will be keen to put on a show knowing they could finish the weekend in the top four.
They would need victory against West Ham and a host of results to go in their favour, with Fabian Hürzeler demanding a reaction after midweek disappointment against Villa.
West Ham have enjoyed a resurgence of sorts under Nuno Espírito Santo, although performances still leave much to be desired. A midweek draw away at Manchester United can only lift spirits ahead of the trip to the south coast.
Prediction: Brighton 3–1 West Ham
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 7
- Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
Fulham endured a difficult beginning to the season but have rediscovered some of their swagger in recent weeks. Three wins from five and a mightily impressive albeit ultimately frustrating comeback against Man City highlighted their fighting spirit.
They will need to exhibit plenty for the visit of Crystal Palace, who continue to quietly go about their business in impressive fashion. The Eagles are placed in fifth and boast the second-best defensive record in the division.
Sunday’s London derby will prove a hard-fought battle, with little separating the sides based on current form.
Prediction: Fulham 1–1 Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Man Utd
- Date: Monday, Dec. 8
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
More questions have been asked of Manchester United in recent weeks. A shock defeat to ten-man Everton, woeful first-half display in victory over Crystal Palace and underwhelming draw with West Ham midweek have marked a regression after a purple patch in October.
But surely even this inconsistent iteration of the Red Devils will conquer winless Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, right?
Rob Edwards has suffered successive defeats since being appointed as Vítor Pereira’s successor and Wolves are now truly in peril. They are 12 points off safety heading into the weekend and have lost their last eight matches in all competitions.
Things could get worse for the Old Gold and slightly better for United at Molineux.
Prediction: Wolves 1–2 Man Utd
