Aston Villa Lead Chase for €25M-Rated Sunderland Attacker

The great moment Sunderland experienced in their last match made clear the moment the team is experiencing and how, despite certain irregularities, they are always prepared for the most decisive and important moments of the season.

For this case it was the great victory they brought out at St James' Park, where they showed themselves with great class and a winning mentality that would give them the victory for the 1-2 near the end of the match, thanks to the goal from Brian Brobbey.

The performance of the team is seen in good form, but Sunderland know that their squad must be positively reinforced if they want to reach stronger ambitions for the next season and obtain players of weight, since several teams will come in search of interesting players from Regis Le Bris's squad.

More: Sunderland Compete with Tottenham and West Ham for Manchester United Defender

Aston Villa Plans a Surprise Move to Sign Brian Brobbey

IMAGO / APL

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed that Aston Villa are currently interested in Sunderland's attacker, Brian Brobbey, who has a unique potential to be exploited as that lethal and physical forward that several teams desire, and the Villans long to obtain this attacker.

At 24 years old, Brobbey has been that forward who shows his physical capacity in every match, a player focused on his constant objective of being that natural goalscorer, and seen in a great match he played against Newcastle United, he showed his great ambition to be the great attacker and goalscorer of the Premier League in the future.

Aston Villa currently know that their aspirations are ambitious to compete in European competitions, and a player like Brian Brobbey would not be bad at all. However, the Dutchman has a contract until 2029 with Sunderland, and his departure seems difficult for the teams that desire him.

As indicated by Transfermarkt, his market value is €25M, but Sunderland would see a much higher figure to let go of this 24-year-old talent. Therefore, if Unai Emery's team intends to acquire the player, they will have to make a high investment.

For the moment, the objectives of Sunderland and Brobbey are headed on the same path, waiting to obtain positive results together and continue growing in the Premier League until reaching an international level that places the team and the club on the map of elite football.

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