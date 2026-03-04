How Arsenal’s Next Five Premier League Games Compare to Man City’s

Another round of Premier League action, another twist in an enthralling title race.

Arsenal and Manchester City both refused to blink last weekend as they clinched hard-fought victories, but the same could not be said midweek. While the Gunners rallied to a critical triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion, their title rivals stumbled against relegation candidates Nottingham Forest.

Elliot Anderson, considered a target for Man City this summer, produced a decisive equalizer for Forest during their 2–2 draw with Pep Guardiola’s men, allowing Arsenal to open up a seven-point lead over their chasers—albeit they have played a game more than the Cityzens.

There promises to be more ups and downs for the title hopefuls over the coming weeks as they embark on a crucial run of Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal, Man City’s Next Five Premier League Games

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium in April. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal (67 points) Man City (60 points) Everton (H) – March 14 West Ham (A) – March 14 Bournemouth (H) – April 11 Chelsea (A) – April 12 Man City (A) – April 19 Arsenal (H) – April 19 Newcastle (H) – April 25 Burnley (A) – April 26 Fulham (H) – May 2 Everton (A) – May 2

Due to the participation of both sides in the Carabao Cup final later this month, Arsenal and Man City have just one remaining Premier League fixture before the March international break. However, they will both be busy elsewhere, playing in the aforementioned final alongside Champions League and FA Cup games.

Arsenal have an awkward clash with Everton to come on March 14, with the Toffees having picked up more points on the road than at their new home this season. City, meanwhile, have an easier fixture on paper, traveling to West Ham United on the same day—an opponent they have beaten seven times on the spin.

Two of Arsenal’s three April fixtures in the Premier League come on their own patch, Bournemouth and Newcastle United both promising to cause the Gunners issues at the Emirates Stadium. By contrast, two of City’s three league fixtures next month come on the road, with the visit to Chelsea much scarier than the trip to Burnley.

Sandwiched in between those fixtures for Arsenal and City is the big one. The Gunners will make the journey to Manchester for a title fight of enormous consequence at the Etihad Stadium, the winner very possibly clinching the crucial advantage down the stretch. A tantalizing duel promises fireworks.

Arsenal open May with a London derby against Fulham, also played on home turf, but it’s an opponent against which they have dropped points in three of the last four campaigns. City face Everton on the same weekend, making their first ever trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

