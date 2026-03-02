Eight Best Players From Premier League Gameweek 28—Ranked

Ten games and 36 goals from this weekend’s Premier League action. Not bad.

Gameweek 28 produced some truly memorable moments, including shock defeats, comeback victories and matches which seem destined to have huge impacts on the final Premier League standings come May.

Here are the eight best players from the chaos according to FotMob.

8. Hannibal (Burnley)—8.4

Hannibal was Burnley’s top performer. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Perhaps the most fun for the neutral this weekend came at Turf Moor, of all places, as Burnley and Brentford put on an absolute classic that ended in a 4–3 defeat for the hosts.



Two assists saw Hannibal make his mark for Burnley, but the former Manchester United youngster also caught the eye with some immense defensive work—four recoveries, three tackles and nine duels won—to will Burnley towards what looked destined to be a late draw before the offside flag ended the celebrations.

7. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Man City)—8.6

Rayan Aït-Nouri made a decisive impact. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Nico O’Reilly’s decision to stop cosplaying as a left back has come as a boost to Rayan Aït-Nouri, who used Manchester City’s 1–0 victory over Leeds United to remind us all of his quality.



Winning all eight ground duels and each of his three aerial battles, Aït-Nouri was impeccable defensively and capped it all off with a vicious cross to hand Antoine Semenyo the winning goal.

6. Igor Thiago (Brentford)—8.6

Igor Thiago’s sensational season continues. | David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

28 weeks into the season, it might be time to stop thinking this Igor Thiago hot streak is going to end.



Brentford’s Brazilian is now on 18 goals for the season after producing a composed finish against Burnley in a performance which saw him bully his center back hosts in the air.

5. Alex Iwobi (Fulham)—8.8

Alex Iwobi scored an excellent goal. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Retaining his spot on the list from last week, Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi is on an absolute tear.



His goal in the 2–1 beating of Tottenham Hotspur was a thing of beauty—as has been the decision to turn him from a left winger into a playmaking defensive midfielder.

4. Beto (Everton)—8.8

Beto caused all sorts of problems for Newcastle’s defense. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Everton’s 3–2 win over Newcastle United saw Beto gifted a goal on a plate after Magpies stopper Nick Pope was betrayed by his own hands, but it was the least his industrious performance deserved.



Two clearances, including one off the line, told the story of a player ready to give his all in pursuit of victory—although Everton fans would have much preferred him steer a second-half effort under the crossbar, rather than rattle it.

3. Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool)—9.0

Hugo Ekitiké opened the scoring for Liverpool. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

No Liverpool starter had fewer touches of the ball than Hugo Ekitiké in their 5–2 win over West Ham United, but the Frenchman delivered a masterclass in efficiency.



It was his smart finish that opened the scoring, before Ekitiké’s passes led to Liverpool’s third and fourth goals on the day. You can’t ask for more.

2. Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)—9.1

Brentford avoided a massive shock. | IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

The stand-out star from the chaos at Turf Moor was Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, who was at the heart of everything positive from the Bees.



He opened the scoring with a smart header and soon set up Thiago’s goal, but his crowning moment came in stoppage time as he drilled home a winner to break Burnley hearts.

1. Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)—9.2

Bruno Fernandes (center) saved the day for Man Utd. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Once again, Bruno Fernandes came up trumps for Manchester United, inspiring a 2–1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace.



Fernandes’s composure was on show as he tied things up from the penalty spot, before one of the six chances he created landed on the head of Benjamin Šeško to keep the Michael Carrick express rolling.

