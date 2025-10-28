Sunderland defeated Chelsea 2-1 on the ninth matchday of the Premier League, confirming their good moment and positioning themselves in fourth place in the table.

The Black Cats have three victories, one draw, and one defeat in their last five games, including victories against Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest.

For the moment, the team of Regis Le Bris is better positioned in the league than big clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United.

The victory against Chelsea was not simple, as the definitive goal was in the 93rd minute, courtesy of Chemsdine Talbi. However, there was controversy over a possible offside that, in the end, was not granted.

Sunderland's Winning Goal vs. Chelsea Was Invalid, Claims Ex-FIFA Referee

Speaking to Mackem News, the former FIFA official Keith Hackett gave his opinion on the play by Talbi, 20, and pointed out that, for him, the goal should not have been validated.

"It is my belief that the player standing in an offside position does impact on the Chelsea goalkeeper and the goal should be ruled out for an offside offence," said Hackett.

The opinion of said expert coincides with that of the Chelsea fans, who expressed themselves very upset on social networks after the match ended.

"Chelsea were incorrectly called offside. Next play, Sunderland score while their offside player obstructs the view of Sanchez, VAR doesn’t call it offside. Daylight robbery, this one," wrote one user on X.

"Astonished it wasn't disallowed for offside by the lad Talbi almost shoots through," pointed out another Blue fan on the same social network.

