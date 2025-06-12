Watch: Popular Influencer JoJo Siwa Reveals Love For Newly Promoted Side Sunderland AFC
Despite having just been promoted to the Premier League for the 2025-26 season, Sunderland are and have been for many years one of the most recognized clubs both nationally and internationally.
So much so that for one reason or another, the Lads ended up winning over a celebrity from the United States. We're talking about JoJo Siwa.
In a recent interview, the dancer, singer, and actress appeared wearing a Sunderland jersey and explained her connection to the club.
Siwa began by showing off her jersey and ironically commented that she's just getting adopted into the Sunderland family.
I got my Sunderland jersey on (...) I'm just getting adopted into the Sunderland family.- JoJo Siwa
Later, JoJo added: "I'm ready as well for whenever they sing..." and began singing 'Can't Help Falling in Love' by the legendary Elvis Presley in a moment that quickly went viral on social media.
What does JoJo Siwa have to do with Sunderland?
The actress has recently been criticized for wearing a Sunderland jersey during a performance, according to Chronicle Live.
This came in response to multiple rumors suggesting Siwa was dating Chris Hughes, something that was recently confirmed.
Since then, the American celebrity hasn't hidden her fondness for the English club, treating the public to funny moments like this one.
What's next for Sunderland?
The Black Cats secured promotion to the Premier League after defeating Coventry in the playoff semifinals and Sheffield United in the grand final.
Therefore, Sunderland will compete in the top tier of English football starting in the 2025-26 season, so it's natural that more eyes will be on the club in the coming months.
Although the Lads have already lost key pieces like Jobe Bellingham (19), who was sold to Borussia Dortmund for €33M, the board is expected to act quickly and secure top-level signings to compete in the Premier League from day one.