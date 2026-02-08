Regis Le Bris showed positivity regarding Sunderland's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, where he has made it clear he feels proud of his team and the match development they had, but was aware they were facing the leader of the Premier League.

With this result, he left Sunderland in 9th position in the championship, thinking that in the final stretch of the season, they must be focused match after match to obtain the best results.

In the recent post-match statements, Regis Le Bris expressed that he knows this team is meant for great things in the best league in the world and that they will get up from this painful 3-0 fall.

What Regis Le Bris Said After Sunderland's 3-0 Defeat to Arsenal

IMAGO / Action Plus

Sunderland Echo revealed the statements of Regis Le Bris and focused on a positive critique, showing his contentment with Sunderland's performance, and how a team with great aspirations is seen in this project he is building.

We showed character and personality with and without the ball. It was the game we expected. We knew Arsenal were very well-rounded and have the ability to impact with set pieces, especially after the counter-press. We lost two balls and conceded two goals. Regis Le Bris

The versatility that Arsenal have and the impact in their set pieces have been their main plus this season, but their speed in counterattacks has also become impeccable and put Black Cats in great trouble.

It does not mean our game was not good. Especially at the start of the second half, we had a couple of chances to get back into the match. We did not take advantage of those opportunities, and against an opponent like Arsenal, if you do not take advantage of those few chances, the game disappears. Regis Le Bris

Le Bris also highlighted that the lack of effectiveness plays a bad trick on Sunderland, and they must continue working on this to be able to become one of the best teams in the Premier League.

Their next match is against Liverpool, and they know it will be an enormous challenge to compete against the last champion of the Premier League. Despite competing at the Stadium of Light, they must have the necessary concentration and mentality to be able to obtain the 3 points against one of the best teams in Europe.

Read More: