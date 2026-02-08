A highly anticipated match had arrived for all Premier League fans, with the hope that league leaders Arsenal would host the season's surprise package, Sunderland, at the Emirates Stadium. In a match where Mikel Arteta's team managed just 3 points, they are falling further behind the top of the table.

After an exciting match in the first part of the season at the Estádio da Luz, in a game that ended 2-2, this match arrived with high expectations, hoping to see a match equal to or even better than the one in matchday 11. But Regis Le Bris ran into the juggernaut that is Arsenal.

Regis Le Bris knew it was a big challenge to face one of the best teams in Europe this season and knows he must now focus on the next match against Liverpool.

IMAGO / Mark Pain

On February 7th, in matchday 25, one of the best Premier League games of the season took place at the Emirates Stadium. Sunderland faced Arsenal in a match where Mikel Arteta's side clearly outplayed them.

Martin Zubimendi and Vikto Gyokeres, with a brace, scored the goals to seal a 3-0 defeat for Sunderland, defeating Regis Le Bris's team.

Player Ratings In Arsenal's 3-0 Victory Over Sunderland

Arsenal (4-3-3)

David Raya 7.4

Jurrien Timber 7.1

William Saliba 7.1

Gabriel Magalhaes 7.8

Ricardo Calafiori 6.8

Martin Zubimendi 7.9

Declan Rice 7.2

Kai Havertz 7.0

Noni Madueke 6.6

Gabriel Jesus 6.3

Leonardo Trossard 7.3



Substitutes:

Viktor Gyokeres 6.8

Gabriel Martinelli 7.5

Piero Hincapie 6.6

Eberechi Eze 6.7

Christian Nørgaard 6.5

Sunderland (4-2-3-1)

Robin Roefs 5.7

Nordi Mukiele 6.6

Daniel Ballard 6.0

Omar Alderete 6.5

Reinildo Mandava 5.7

Noah Sadiki 6.4

Habid Diarra 6.8

Trai Hume 6.6

Enzo Le Fee 6.2

Chemsdine Talbi 6.3

Brian Brobbey 6.4





Substitutes:

Romain Mundle 6.7

Lutsharel Geertruida 6.3

Wilson Isidor 6.4

Nilson Angulo 6.5

Expectations were high for Sunderland's debut of their new number 10, Nilson Angulo, in this match. The Ecuadorian played 12 minutes, but with the game already decided, he was unable to demonstrate his full potential and suffered a bitter debut due to the heavy defeat.

Viktor Gyokeres stole the show in the second half, scoring two goals to seal the victory and leaving Robin Roefs in a very difficult position.It was a match where Black Cats couldn't find their rhythm and were left with the bitter taste of defeat.

