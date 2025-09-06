World Champion Praises Sunderland After Their Record €200 Million Spending

A promising season has arrived for Sunderland, accompanied by great signings. The most remarkable thing is that a newly promoted club to the Premier League made a very high investment to survive in the best league in the world.

This is the case of Sunderland, under the command of the Frenchman Regis Le Bris, who are looking to stay in the Premier League and are on the right track, occupying sixth position after three matches played.

In addition, we have seen how one of the great figures and recent Club World Cup champion, Marc Cucurella, made it clear that he considers that the distribution of money in the English leagues, whether First, Second or any other, is much more balanced.

An investment that puts Sunderland on the competitiveness map

In his recent statements, he showed his admiration for this balance, as by seeing that Sunderland practically invested €200 million and entered into competitiveness, why not, even being a newly promoted, compete for European competition spots in the Premier League?

🇪🇸🗣️ Marc Cucurella: "Sunderland, which has just been promoted, has invested €200m in players, and two of the best in La Liga have arrived at the Cristal Palace, in Yeremy and Uche."



"That is something they should solve, because LaLiga is falling a little further behind with… pic.twitter.com/N5BresXgiO — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 6, 2025

And this is what Marc Cucurella said:

I think the distribution of funds in England is more balanced, and that balances the league. Sunderland invested €200 million, and Crystal Palace signed two of the best players in La Liga. This is something they should fix, because La Liga is falling behind the Premier League, and that's attracting players to England.

Making it clear that he also admires the great investment that Sunderland have achieved. And they continue signing footballers coming from PSG like Nordi Mukiele, a first-class footballer from Bayer Leverkusen, like Granit Xhaka, one of the young promises of France, like Habib Diarra from Strasbourg.

And more signings, almost a total of 11 signings that meant a total investment of almost €200 million, as Transfermarkt indicates.

Now, Regis Le Bris knows that he has a squad with which to compete, and he does not want to stay behind in the Premier League, but to take that great step of quality to be able to survive in the Premier League.

And as Marc Cucurella mentioned, it is a balance this great investment that Sunderland have made and they are a great candidate to survive in the league.