Arsenal’s Deal for Christos Tzolis Confirmed By Club Brugge’s Manager

Arsenal have no intention of resting on their laurels this summer, having ended a 22-year wait to recapture the Premier League title in May.

The Gunners have so far confirmed the permanent transfer of Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen and added free agent goalkeeper Ilian Meslier for depth at the position. More will follow, and Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis is expected to be the next man through the door in north London.

Arsenal are immediately replacing Leandro Trossard with the Greek international. Trossard, who supplied useful contributions during the club’s title success last season, signed for Turkish club Beşiktaş after returning from the World Cup.

While supporters are hopeful that Tzolis isn’t the only attacking addition Arsenal make this summer, there’s excitement over what the 24-year-old can offer Mikel Arteta’s champions.

Club Brugge Manager Confirms ’Very Sad’ Tzolis Departure

Ivan Leko has said Brugge are losing a "top player". | Tom Goyvaerts/BELGA/AFP/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano broke the news of Arsenal’s deal for Tzolis on Thursday, but a transfer hasn’t yet been formalized.

However, Brugge manager Ivan Leko, whose first game in charge of the Belgian club was coincidentally against Arsenal in the Champions League last December, has confirmed the Greek winger’s departure.

“[I am] very happy for him,” Leko told DAZN (via The Standard) after Brugge’s preseason friendly against Heerenveen on Friday. “I am very sad for me on one side, because we are losing a top player.”

Tzolis, who made 14 Premier League appearances for Norwich City in 2021–22, notched 88 goal contributions for Brugge in 108 games and was in inspired form down the stretch last season as Leko’s side claimed a 20th league title.

“I am convinced that he will have his minutes, that he will show some highest level in the Premier League and Champions League at Arsenal, and he will show that he is a top player and absolutely deserves to go and be there," Leko went on to say.

Arsenal Chasing Alternatives After Chelsea Hijack Morgan Rogers Deal

Rogers is heading to Chelsea. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Arsenal had also been seriously interested in signing Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, separate to the Tzolis deal.

Fabrizio Romano has gone as far as suggesting the Gunners were “all in” on Rogers, but they’ve seen their efforts to sign the England international trumped by Chelsea’s £117 million ($157.28 million) bid. Rogers is now expected to sign a six-year contract with the Blues, forcing Arsenal to pivot.

The Gunners want to sign a premier attacker to bolster a frontline that stuttered at times during their title charge. If they’re in the market for another winger in addition to Tzolis, Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola must surely be of interest.

However, the Premier League champions have also been linked with the likes of Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is seemingly spinning plenty of plates, with their move post-Rogers hijacking unclear.

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