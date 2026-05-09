Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 36

Crunch time has descended upon the 2025–26 Premier League season, and the start of May brought about potentially seismic shifts in the title race and relegation scrap.

While the hotly competitive race for Europe remains a muddle, and likely won’t become clear until it’s all said and done later this month, two teams are gunning for glory, and another two are bidding to survive.

And the pair are inextricably linked this weekend, to the point where North London Forever will be belted across the entirety of north London on Sunday afternoon, not merely the red half.

With so much on the line, here’s how Sports Illustrated thinks Premier League gameweek 36 could pan out.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

The Blues have lost six league games on the trot. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, May 9

: Saturday, May 9 Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

This is a fixture laden with Premier League heritage, but the upcoming bout is bound to be a rather sorry affair.

Chelsea, off the back of six consecutive league defeats, travel to Anfield with their hopes of playing in next season’s Champions League close to shattered. They were nothing short of dire on Monday afternoon, with a heavily rotated Nottingham Forest team waltzing into Stamford Bridge and prevailing at a canter—almost by accident!

They’ve been so easy to play against, but Arne Slot’s soon-to-be-dethroned champions are guilty are being similarly frail this term.

Still, Liverpool likely need just a point to secure their place among Europe’s elite for next season. Last week’s defeat at Old Trafford left a bitter taste, though, and they shouldn’t be expected to have it all their way against a woefully out-of-sorts Chelsea team.

Prediction: Liverpool 1–1 Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

The relegated Wolves travel down to the south coast. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, May 9

: Saturday, May 9 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Relegation had been rendered inevitable for months, but Wolverhampton Wanderers at least seemed to be heading in the right direction under Rob Edwards.

However, things have started to sour again at Molineux. A once-positive rapport between previously disgruntled supporters and Edwards is seemingly obsolete.

They did earn a point at home to Sunderland last weekend, having lost three on the bounce. Still, the visitors haven’t won on their travels once in the Premier League this season, and Brighton & Hove Albion will be determined to prove their dismal defeat on Tyneside was merely a blip.

The Seagulls recently extended Fabian Hürzeler’s contract, and qualification for Europe will be swift vindication for the faith they’re showing in the German.

Prediction: Brighton 2–0 Wolves

Fulham vs. Bournemouth

Bournemouth remain unbeaten in the top flight since January. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, May 9

: Saturday, May 9 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Bournemouth remarkably remain unbeaten since they parted ways with Antoine Semenyo in January, with their stellar run of form thrusting them up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Should Aston Villa claim Europa League glory later this month, a sixth-place finish will be enough to qualify for the Champions League. Thus, the Cherries are playing for plenty down the stretch, and a potential banana skin is upcoming.

Fulham offered little resistance in north London last weekend and have generally been meek on their travels this season, but they boast the sixth-best home record in the division, winning 10 of their 17 games.

The Cottagers still hold out hope of competing on the continent next season, but they’ve so far been unable to put together a run of positive results.

Prediction: Fulham 1–1 Bournemouth

Sunderland vs. Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo’s strike against Liverpool sealed Champions League qualification for Man Utd. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, May 9

: Saturday, May 9 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

That was some Sunday for Manchester United, who completed their first Premier League double over arch-rivals Liverpool in a decade to seal their spot in the Champions League.

Thus, Michael Carrick’s side aren’t playing for all that much during the final three weeks of the season, but they’ll want to head into the summer still riding a wave of positivity.

Sunderland surrendered five to Forest on their previous home outing and are winless in three games, hindering their European hopes. Still, the Black Cats are thrilled with the season they’ve had upon their return to the top flight.

United have won the previous three meetings between the pair, including a 2–0 win in the reverse fixture. The hosts will also be without the suspended Dan Ballard.

Prediction: Sunderland 0–1 Man Utd

Manchester City vs. Brentford

How important will Jérémy Doku’s equalizer at Everton prove to be? | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, May 9

: Saturday, May 9 Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Jérémy Doku’s stoppage-time equalizer surely won’t be enough for Manchester City in the title race, with Arsenal’s recovery post-defeat at the Etihad Stadium likely meaning Pep Guardiola’s side had to be perfect down the stretch.

City seemed to be coasting to a typical triumph on Merseyside, but they were a bundle of nerves in the second half against the Toffees and completely collapsed within a potentially season-crushing 13-minute spell.

Still, Doku’s magic meant they at least departed with something. Now, they have the chance to put the pressure back on Arsenal by beating European hopefuls Brentford. The Bees are one of the very few Premier League teams to win at the Etihad Stadium since Covid.

Prediction: Man City 3–1 Brentford

Burnley vs. Aston Villa

Villa are starting to look over their shoulder. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 10

: Sunday, May 10 Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Aston Villa’s mood heading into Sunday’s trip to Burnley was always going to depend on the outcome of their Europa League semifinal against Forest.

Unai Emery’s indifference last weekend against Tottenham Hotspur infuriated the overwhelming majority who are desperate to lap up a Lilywhite humiliation. Villa supporters were incensed at their team’s passivity, and suddenly, they’re looking over their shoulder regarding a top-five finish.

The Villans should be O.K., given that Bournemouth are six points back with three games left. Moreover, Burnley have long been cannon fodder for the rest of the top flight.

The relegated Clarets, now led by Michael Jackson—not the ’King of Pop’ but rather a 52-year-old from Cheshire—have won just one Premier League game in 2026, and are winless at home since last October.

The sweet release of Championship soccer can’t arrive soon enough.

Prediction: Burnley 0–1 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Everton are pushing to play in Europe next season. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 10

: Sunday, May 10 Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Crystal Palace have done just about enough to avoid the relegation scrap, so all their eggs are in the Conference League basket. The remaining Premier League games are merely inconveniences.

They’ve lost back-to-back games in the top flight, and West Ham United could come to rue the stalemate they played out at Selhurst Park against Palace’s reserves last month.

Everton will seek to take advantage of the hosts’ priorities this Sunday, especially after Doku stole two points away from them on Monday. Still, the Toffees would’ve taken a point against the title hopefuls before kick-off.

If they’re able to build on their opportunistic second half showing that hindered Man City’s title charge, starting in south London, Everton could find themselves back in Europe next season.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0–2 Everton

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

Forest took a giant stride towards safety last time out. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 10

: Sunday, May 10 Time: 2 p.m. BST / 10 p.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

As bad as Chelsea have been as of late, Vitor Pereira surely wouldn’t have expected his team to blow the Blues away in the manner they did after making eight changes from the XI that bypassed Villa in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal tie.

The victory in west London means Forest are all but safe. West Ham are six points back with a far inferior goal difference.

Thus, the mood should be fairly relaxed at the City Ground when Newcastle United come to town, even if elimination from the Europa League on Thursday came as a blow.

The Magpies stopped their rot last weekend against Brighton, and are committing to Eddie Howe for 2026–27 despite an underwhelming domestic campaign. Remarkably, though, they aren’t out of European contention.

Prediction: Nott’m Forest 2–2 Newcastle

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

Arsenal are rejuvenated. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 10

: Sunday, May 10 Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Arsenal and Manchester City seemed to switch personas in Gameweek 34, as the former dispatched Fulham with City-like ruthlessness before Pep Guardiola’s side crumbled on Merseyside in a manner Gooners are all too familiar with.

Everton’s point has handed Arsenal a considerable advantage in the title race with such little time in the season remaining. Given the fixtures they have, many are suggesting that a victory on Sunday will all but seal the title for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The visitors will be in a euphoric mood after grinding their way to the Champions League final, but West Ham are desperate towards the foot of the table. This will be anything but simple for the seemingly liberated Gunners.

The Hammers weren’t all that bad at Brentford last week. Suddenly, though, they’re the overwhelming favorites for the drop. A result would at least put some pressure back on Spurs.

Prediction: West Ham 1–2 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United

Spurs performed superbly at Villa Park last weekend. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Monday, May 11

: Monday, May 11 Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Sure, Villa were much-changed and woeful last Sunday, but God forbid anyone give Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur a bit of credit. They were excellent at Villa Park, with the Italian’s impact keenly felt on a once-broken squad.

In the absence of creativity, De Zerbi’s is embracing Tottenham’s midfield runners. Their effort was dogged in the West Midlands, and it’s evident that the new manager has complete buy-in from this group of players.

Last week felt like a significant turning point in the relegation scrap, but Leeds United will be tough to bypass under the lights on Monday. The visitors are enjoying their best away run in 47 years, when Don Revie’s side went 17 games unbeaten. A 2–2 draw at Bournemouth means Leeds are up to nine.

In addition, a 3–1 win over Burnley last time out all but guaranteed their safety.

Prediction: Tottenham 2–1 Leeds

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 36

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, May 9 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET Liverpool vs. Chelsea 1–1 Saturday, May 9 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Brighton vs. Wolves 0–2 Saturday, May 9 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Fulham vs. Bournemouth 1–1 Saturday, May 9 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Sunderland vs. Man Utd 0–1 Saturday, May 9 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Man City vs. Brentford 3–1 Sunday, May 10 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Burnley vs. Aston Villa 0–1 Sunday, May 10 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Everton 0–2 Sunday, May 10 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Nott’m Forest vs. Newcastle 2–2 Sunday, May 10 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET West Ham vs. Arsenal 1–2 Monday, May 11 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Tottenham vs. Leeds 2–1

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