Ibrahima Konate Injury: Progress, Potential Recovery Date for Liverpool Defender

Arne Slot has played down the significance of center back Ibrahima Konaté being unable to finish Saturday’s 1–1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Konaté did 77 minutes at Anfield, before limping out of the game and Joe Gomez replacing him. His withdrawal didn’t change the outcome of the match, with no more goals beyond the first-half strikes for either side from Ryan Gravenberch and Enzo Fernández. But with Gomez the only senior center back on the bench, it sparked concern about Liverpool’s defense being stretched even thinner.

Liverpool’s Champions League qualification for next season is likely, but still not fully secure, and a late collapse at this stage brought about by a defensive unit on its knee could still spell disaster, especially with sixth-place Bournemouth chasing a piece of history for themselves.

Being without Konaté in the final stretch of the season, with the often unavailable Gomez stepping in as the only source of cover, would be a problem for Liverpool.

What Injury Does Konaté Have?

Konaté limped out of the draw with Chelsea. | PETER POWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Slot spoke to reporters after the final whistle and relayed Konaté’s initial self-diagnosis: “Cramp.”

The Dutchman explained: “The way he limped off, he told me it was cramp but let’s hope he’s right in his assessment.” Such a relatively minor problem is the best-case scenario for Liverpool.

In that situation, it was likely only a precaution to remove Konaté from the game. But Liverpool have still had to carry out tests to determine that it is cramp, rather than something more serious.

When Could Konaté Return From Injury?

Konaté could be back on the pitch quickly. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“We always have to wait and see,” Slot explained. “See how he feels and how that will work out.”

Cramp is such a minor issue that Konaté might not need to miss any games. Liverpool are back in action on Friday, so as long as the Frenchman is comfortably training by Thursday, starting against Aston Villa at Villa Park—the game which could guarantee fourth place—is realistic.

It certainly doesn’t seem likely that Konaté, who remains on course to become a free agent at the end of next month, has potentially played his last game for Liverpool. After the trip to the West Midlands for Villa, the Reds finish the season hosting Brentford on May 24.

Center Back Recruitment Is Crucial This Summer

Konaté is staying but Liverpool are heading into probably their last season with Virgil van Dijk. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Konaté is set to continue as a Liverpool player, rather than follow last summer’s path forged by Trent Alexnader-Arnold. The Frenchman publicly stated in late April that he is “close” to signing a new contract and there is a “big chance” it happens.

Even so, Liverpool cannot feasibly go into next season without recruiting at least one center back.

Giovanni Leoni could be healthy around late summer, but the teenage defender might not be in a place where he can suddenly be thrown in at the deep end after such a devastating injury.

Virgil van Dijk hasn’t nosedived in quite the same way as Mohamed Salah since signing a new contract a year ago, but the Dutchman is certainly now past his peak and Liverpool cannot ignore that next season is probably his last with the club. Bringing in a new starter to replace him gradually over the course of the campaign would be the sensible path if the club can find the right person.

Adding depth is also an important step, with Liverpool too often down to bare bones this season.

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