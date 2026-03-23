Sunderland Compete with Tottenham and West Ham for Manchester United Defender

In a more than important promotion in Sunderland's history, returning to the Premier League has meant focusing on a project that leads them to compete in the best way against the best teams in England.

Despite having great players, they know they need to generate an investment with names of great weight again, if they wish to compete in a better way for the next season and get to compete in European competitions.

Therefore, they have now centered their interest on a Premier League player who they know has the experience and the trajectory necessary to lead Regis Le Bris's team, being a leader on the pitch and also off it.

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Sunderland Seek to Sign Harry Maguire for the Next Season

IMAGO / APL

The TEAMTALK newspaper has revealed that there are several Premier League teams interested in the Manchester United footballer, among those teams, Sunderland, who will have to compete with Tottenham and West Ham, in addition to several international teams that also follow the English defender.

At 33 years old, Harry Maguire is no longer the starting player for Manchester United, so a possible departure in search of important minutes would be ideal for the defender and in a project like Sunderland's he would be an ideal piece for Le Bris.

His statistics in the current season show that he has played 20 matches, where he has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist, as shown by Transfermarkt. However, most of these matches have been entered from the bench and not as a starter.

The identities of the four Premier League sides who wanted to sign Harry Maguire on a free transfer have been revealed, with sources clarifying the finer details of his new contract at Manchester United.



TEAMtalk consistently reported Maguire was always likely to remain a Man… pic.twitter.com/uv1fj5Hq4Z — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) March 22, 2026

His contract ends in June 2026, and they are so close to this date that the player would see his departure from the Red Devils on a free basis, and the Premier League teams are already seeking to acquire the 33-year-old defender, who has an important moment in his career. Despite his age, he remains a strategic and authoritative player.

For the next season, Sunderland long to have a better performance, compared to that of the current season, and that would mean obtaining positions for international competitions, to be able to measure themselves against teams from Europe and not only in England, seeking an important ambition that they wish to have with a competitive squad.

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