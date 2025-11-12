Fermin Lopez has consolidated himself as one of the big sensations of FC Barcelona this season. Sunderland is reportedly interested in him.

Under the direction of Hansi Flick, the Andalusian midfielder has earned a fixed spot in the starting eleven thanks to his energy, arrival in the box, and ability to appear in decisive moments.

The numbers say it all: six goals and four assists in 11 games, figures that place him among the most decisive players of the Culer squad. In a team with world-class stars, Fermin has managed to stand out on his own merit, becoming the symbol of the new Barca that mixes a lot of youth and ambition.

His rise has been meteoric, and his performance has attracted interest from across Europe. If it was Chelsea who knocked on Camp Nou's door with an insufficient offer this summer, now another Premier League club is trying to make a historic move for him.

According to Fichajes.net, Sunderland is prepared to pull off one of the most surprising deals of the upcoming winter transfer window. The English team, enjoying a successful campaign sitting fourth in the Premier League table after 11 matches, has put an €80 million offer on the table for Lopez.

Regis Le Bris's side wants to reinforce its team with players of talent and projection, and considers that Fermin fits perfectly in its style of play. The offer reflects the seriousness of the proposal and the value that the footballer has gained in just a few months.

Barcelona Makes Fermin Lopez Decision Amid Sunderland, Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

However, according to the outlet Madrid-Barcelona, neither Barca nor the player himself has any intention of accepting the proposal. The club considers him a key piece for its present and future, and his departure is completely ruled out.

Within Barça, there is unanimity: Lopez is not for sale. Flick has made clear he fully trusts him and sees him as one of the pillars of the midfield alongside Pedri.

Sporting director Deco shares that vision and does not contemplate his sale under any circumstances. Fermin's release clause is €500 million, and the club would only sit down to negotiate if the player asked to leave, something that is totally discarded.

Sources close to the player assure that Lopez is happy in Barcelona and that he has no intention of abandoning the club in which he has reached the elite. He is conscious of his role within the team and of the confidence that Flick has given him, something he would not change for an economic offer.

Lopez's meteoric rise not only confirms his talent but also the success of Barca in betting on its youth academy. At just 22 years old, the man from Huelva has become one of the most valued players in European football.

