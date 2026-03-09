Barcelona XI vs. Newcastle: Flick’s Lewandowski Decision—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

For the first time in six weeks, Barcelona return to Champions League action to take on Newcastle United in the first leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday night.

The Catalans came into 2025–26 intent to redeem themselves on Europe’s biggest stage and make their first Champions League final in over a decade. Hansi Flick’s men might be dreaming of Budapest, but they must get there first—and their path begins at St James’ Park.

Barcelona will not be short on confidence for the all-important fixture. Not only are they on a four-game winning streak and sit atop La Liga, but they also already defeated the Magpies 2–1 in the league phase back in September. The stakes are much higher in the knockout round, though, and there is little room for error for a team with several key absentees.

Barcelona Face Major Dilemma in Attack

Ferran Torres has struggled up top as of late. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Gone are the days of Flick’s Barcelona sending five goals past their opponents for fun. The Catalans are inconsistent at best in attack, and most of those woes come from their problems at striker.

The aging and injury-prone Robert Lewandowski has played second fiddle to Ferran Torres all season long, but the latter has found himself in an eight-game goal drought. In fact, the Spaniard has scored just three times in 2026 despite starting nearly every game for the Blaugrana.

For such a big Champions League encounter, Flick might be more prone to go with the experience of Lewandowski up top. The veteran No. 9 still has 14 goals to his name this season and poses a bigger threat in front of goal than Torres at the minute, something Barcelona need.

The team will be desperate to give itself a nice cushion considering its absentees in defense. The injured Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde are all set to miss to clash, forcing Flick to once again deploy a makeshift backline. Gavi and Frenkie de Jong also did not make the trip to Newcastle, leaving Marc Bernal to slot in alongside Pedri in midfield.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde.

Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)

Robert Lewandowski gets a rare start. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—With his hopes set on earning his first-ever senior national team call up in a few weeks, the goalkeeper will hope to make it three clean sheets in a row to impress Spain boss Luis de la Fuente.

RB: Eric García—Arguably the most versatile player in Flick’s squad, natural midfielder García is set to fill in on the right flank for the injured Koundé.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The teenager faces another massive test going against Newcastle star Anthony Gordon, who scored four goals in the knockout phase playoffs against Qarabağ.

CB: Gerard Martín—Another start in central defense is coming for Martín, who likely would have laughed if you told him he’d be fully converted to a center back at the start of the season.

LB: João Cancelo—What a signing Cancelo is turning out to be for Barcelona. As Balde recovers, the Portugal International will man the left flank, hoping to pick up his third goal contribution in his last four games.

DM: Marc Bernal—There was competition for De Jong’s spot alongside Pedri, but Bernal came out of the battle with Dani Olmo and Marc Casadó as the best replacement for the Dutchman.

DM: Pedri—Pedri returns to the XI after only playing 45 minutes at the weekend. The maestro continues to cement his claim as the best midfielder in the world.

RW: Lamine Yamal—The teenage sensation comes into the fixture in blistering form. Since the calendar flipped to 2026, Yamal has tallied 10 goals and four assists.

AM: Fermín López—Expect the Spaniard to resume his role as the team’s No. 10 after Olmo underwhelmed against Athletic Club.

LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian comes into the fixture struggling for form. Raphinha has found the back of the net just once in his last six appearances, and that goal came from the spot. He should get his opportunities going against Kieran Trippier, but it remains to be seen whether he takes advantage of them.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—It’s been a season to forget for Lewandowski, but the Pole typically comes alive in the Champions League, earning him a place in the XI over Torres.

