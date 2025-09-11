AFC Sunderland spent like there is no tomorrow this summer after punching their ticket to the Premier League. The club had to wait eight years for their return to top-flight football, and they made sure to announce their arrival with massive signings.

The Black Cats invested over €200 million after their promotion to land the likes of Nordi Mukiele and Granit Xhaka. Now, a FIFA Club World Cup-winning center-back has admitted that he was also approached by Sunderland this summer.

Sunderland pushed to acquire 27-year-old French center-back to bolster defensive unit

Sunderland's backline looked concerning entering the 2025 Premier League season. They lost five out of 9 preseason friendlies and drew 2, conceding 13 goals in the process. The results urged the club to make moves for talented defenders.

French CB Axel Disasi was among the players who were approached by the Black Cats during their spending spree. The 27-year-old sat down with Carré's Raphaël Domenach for an interview on Wednesday and opened up about his dramatic summer transfer window.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Well, my goal, the idea was to leave, to find a project where I could, let's say, flourish, to play a bit more," Disasi said about his plans. "And currently, my situation is that I'm continuing to train. Right now, I'm waiting to find out a bit because there's the winter break."

"So there you have it, everyone is a bit here and there, but I think that by next week, I'll know for sure what my future holds, how things are going to work out."

The former Monaco defender went on to reveal that Sunderland was the first Premier League club to approach him.

"Indeed, these three clubs [Sunderland, Bournemouth, and West Ham] were interested," Disasi said. "Then chronologically, they came in different ways. I would say that the first one, I think, if I remember correctly, was Sunderland. It was Sunderland, then it was Bournemouth, and then it was West Ham."

Disasi cited Sunderland's early approach to be the reason behind the failed move.

"But if I look at things chronologically, Sunderland, when they arrived, from the outside, a great project. Promoted, invested a lot this summer, invested in a lot of French people. But they arrived quite early in the transfer window," Disasi said.

The center-back added that his thinking wasn't that advanced at that point, and he didn't follow up despite the fact that it could have been a rewarding future. He heaped praise on compatriot coach Regis Le Bris as well.

The Black Cats, ultimately, acquired Getafe's Omar Alderete and PSG's Nordi Mukiele to strengthen their defense. While they suffered a heartbreaking elimination at the hands of Huddersfield in the EFL Cup, they have won two out of their three games in the 2025 Premier League season.

They are set to take on Crystal Palace at 3 PM BST at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Xhaka and Co. would fancy adding another win to the tally upon their return from the international break.

