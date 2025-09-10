AFC Sunderland's return to the top-flight football has been kind of a mixed bag. They kicked things off in style, picking up a convincing 3-0 win over West Ham United in the season opener. Eliezer Mayenda, Daniel Ballard, and Wilson Isidor scored in the second half to take all three points home.

However, they lost to Burnley the following week and were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Huddersfield. However, the Black Cats bounced back in the last match before the international break. Enzo Le Fée converted from the spot in the 82nd minute, and Isidor put it past Brentford's goalie to script a late comeback.

Sunderland will hope to pick up from where they left off as they take on Crystal Palace on matchday 4. Here's all the information you need about the fixture, including time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does Sunderland vs Crystal Palace Kick Off?

Location : London, UK

: London, UK Venue : Selhurst Park

: Selhurst Park Date : Saturday, 13th September

: Saturday, 13th September Kick-off time : 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT Referee: Tom Bramall

How to Watch Sunderland vs Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream

Due to the traditional Saturday 3:00 PM blackout rule, this match will not be shown on TV or via streaming services in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, live coverage will be available on Telemundo Deportes and USA Network. One can also stream the game online through fuboTV or the NBC Sports app.

For Canadian viewers, the fixture can be streamed on platforms such as fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, or DAZN.

Country TV Channel / Streaming United Kingdom N/A (Due to blackout) United States fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 5 Mexico Caliente TV India Disney+ Hotstar Australia Stan Sport New Zealand Sky Sport 4

What's Next for Sunderland?

Sunderland is entering one of the toughest stretches of their Premier League campaign. After their trip to London, they will host Aston Villa, who finished sixth last season, at the Stadium of Light on September 21.

Next up, the Black Cats will visit Nottingham Forrest on September 27 before taking on the Red Devils at Old Trafford on October 4. They will have a relatively easier clash at home against Wolves on October 18, followed by a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on October 25.

Sunderland is done with their domestic business after a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Huddersfield in the EFL Cup. It'd be interesting to see if they manage to punch their ticket for next year's European championships.

