Forgotten Chelsea Defender ‘in Talks’ to Secure January Transfer
Forgotten Chelsea centre back Axel Disasi is reportedly in discussions over a return to France, with Lyon interested in securing his services over the January transfer window.
The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Aston Villa having been pushed to the periphery by Enzo Maresca and he was expected to depart Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis over the summer.
However, an exit failed to materialise, leaving Disasi stranded at Chelsea. Alongside fellow struggler Raheem Sterling, the France international was exiled and forced to train with the club’s Under-21s—although he was recently reintegrated into the first-team picture and is an occasional feature in competitive academy games.
Despite that lifeline, it’s still incredibly likely that Disasi will never play for the Blues again and a winter move will be explored, with Lyon perhaps coming to the former Monaco man’s rescue.
Disasi Eyes French Return With Lyon
As per L’Équipe, the Ligue 1 outfit are eager to sign a new centre back over the winter period to help manager Paulo Fonseca deal with the absence of his starting partnership, Clinton Mata and Moussa Niakhaté, who are both going to the Africa Cup of Nations.
Lyon, who are already set to sign Endrick on loan from Real Madrid at the other end of the pitch this January, have been “in contact for several days” with Disasi in the knowledge that he could leave either on loan or permanently this winter.
However, there are no guarantees that Lyon pursue Disasi given their desire to sign a defender capable of instantly stepping into the starting lineup. With the Chelsea man yet to play at senior level this season, he may need time to regain full match sharpness.
Whether Sterling will be able to secure a winter exit alongside Disasi remains to be seen, but Chelsea will be desperate to get both players off the wage bill soon. They pocket just over £400,000 ($533,000) per week between them—although £325,000 of that total comes from Sterling’s wages.