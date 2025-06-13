Crystal Palace Join Sunderland in Race for Ex-Tottenham Player in Bargain Move

New day, new rumors. It's time to continue reporting on the latest updates around Sunderland and the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats are determined to strengthen their squad with quality signings, with sights on being competitive from the first moment in the Premier League 2025-26.

One of the areas to reinforce is defense, as the leadership of the Lads are aware of how complicated it is to stop the best forwards of the first category of English football.

Among the names linked to the club is that of Japhet Tanganga, but the operation has just become even more complicated, as a London club would interfere.

Crystal Palace to compete with Sunderland for Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga

According to information from Express, Crystal Palace have joined Sunderland in the race to sign Tanganga, a center-back who now plays for Millwall in the Championship, and who played once at Tottenham.

Yesterday, we told you that, according to GiveMeSport, both Sunderland and Leeds United have Tanganga in their sights, and part of what makes this potential transfer attractive would be his exit price, with the mentioned outlet explaining it wouldn't be higher than £2m.

Well, according to Express, the defender's release clause is set at only £1.2 million, and would only be valid for Premier League clubs.

According to the same outlet, this clause "was part of the package which took him to Millwall", with the objective of having some type of guarantee to return sooner or later to the top category of English football.

Besides Sunderland, Palace, and Leeds United, Burnley are another of the Premier League sides that are monitoring Tanganga's situation, so we could be witnessing a four-way battle to secure the defender's signature.

Express also explains that Millwall already received offers for Japhet in January, some of them higher than the £1.2m mentioned, but at the time, they decided to reject any approaches, considering they had possibilities of qualifying for the promotion playoffs.

