Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Granit Xhaka will sign his contract with Sunderland this Tuesday, July 29, after completing his medical.

The journalist stated that the 32-year-old midfielder will travel to England today (Monday), with his medical tests scheduled for tomorrow.

In his post reporting this, Romano added that Xhaka will sign with Sunderland until June 2028. In his initial post, he had indicated the contract would run until June 2027.

Therefore, Xhaka is expected to be announced as a new signing for the Black Cats this Tuesday at the latest, or possibly Wednesday.

When will Granit Xhaka's Sunderland move be officially announced?

"More on Granit Xhaka and SAFC exclusive story. Xhaka will fly today for medical booked on Tuesday, already got the green light from Bayer," Romano began writing.

"Xhaka will sign at Sunderland until June 2028 on Tuesday, after the medical," added the journalist via his Twitter (X) account.

🚨🇨🇭 More on Granit Xhaka and #SAFC exclusive story. Xhaka will fly today for medical booked on Tuesday, already got the green light from Bayer.



Xhaka will sign at Sunderland until June 2028 on Tuesday, after the medical.

In other details, Romano confirms the agreement between Sunderland and Leverkusen was finalized for €20m, the figure that, according to BILD, the German club had demanded from the beginning.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: Granit Xhaka to Sunderland, here we go! Deal agreed between all parties involved.



Understand fee will be €20m, contract until 2027.



Green light from Bayer Leverkusen for the player to fly today and complete his move to #SAFC, one more ambitious signing.

The aforementioned outlet had previously reported that the Black Cats had no plans to improve their €10m offer, but ultimately, per Romano, they doubled it.

Less than a week ago, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed that Xhaka had reached an agreement with Sunderland for a contract until 2028 with an option for an additional year.

Therefore, if true, there's a possibility Xhaka could remain at the Stadium of Light until summer 2029. We'll see.

Last season, the 32-year-old Swiss played 33 Bundesliga matches, starting all of them and making SofaScore's Team of the Week three times.

In those matches, Xhaka scored two goals and provided seven assists. He also played 10 UEFA Champions League matches, starting nine.

Therefore, Regis Le Bris secures a top-tier signing, worthy of competing not just to stay in the Premier League, but to face big teams.

Xhaka joins a midfield that already looks very interesting, with names like Habib Diarra (21), Noah Sadiki (20), or captain Dan Neil (23).

