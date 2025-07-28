Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sunderland and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement for the transfer of Granit Xhaka.

Romano initially reported that the 32-year-old midfielder would sign with the Black Cats until June 2027, but later corrected himself and stated that he will sign until June 2028.

Initially, BILD reported that Sunderland had no plans to increase their offer for Xhaka, which was around €10m.

However, Romano claims the deal was closed for €20m, a figure that, according to BILD, was what Bayer demanded to let go of the Arsenal hero.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Granit Xhaka's Sunderland move - contract details revealed

"Granit Xhaka to Sunderland, here we go! Deal agreed between all parties involved," Romano began writing via his Twitter (X) account.

"Understand fee will be €20m, contract until 2027. Green light from Bayer Leverkusen for the player to fly today and complete his move to SAFC, one more ambitious signing," he added.

Therefore, based on this information, Xhaka will fly to England today and is one step away from becoming a new Sunderland player.

Regis Le Bris will then add a very important piece to his midfield, joining the already signed Habib Diarra (21) and Noah Sadiki (20), as well as other key players already at the club like captain Dan Neil (23).

Previously, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Xhaka had already reached an agreement with Sunderland for a contract until 2028, with an option for an additional year.

This could also give us a clue about the agreement between the player and the club, as we might be looking at a scenario where, if certain conditions are met, Xhaka could stay at Sunderland until 2029.

Regarding his salary, although there are no confirmations, Sky Sport journalist Marlon Irlbacher explained that the Swiss wants to go to Sunderland because he would earn more money.

