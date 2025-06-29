Done Deal: Habib Diarra Signs for Sunderland After Passing Medical Examination

Sunderland are about to make a major statement in this summer's transfer window with the signing of Habib Diarra.

For several days, there had been speculation that several Premier League clubs, including the Black Cats, were interested in signing 21-year-old RC Strasbourg gem Habib Diarra.

Fabrizio Romano not only confirmed Sunderland's interest but also reported they had reached an agreement for his signing, beating clubs like Leeds United and West Ham in this race.

Now, reports from France indicate further progress in this transfer.

Habib Diarra completes medical with Sunderland

According to L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, Habib Diarra has already passed his medical to become Sunderland's new player.

La visite médicale de Habib Diarra s’est bien passée. Il va pouvoir signer son contrat avec Sunderland #Mercaro — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) June 28, 2025

The report states the transfer was finalized at €35m, consistent with what other journalists and media outlets have reported.

For example, Fabrizio Romano reported that the deal will close at around €35.5m, roughly £30m - slightly more than the French press indicated.

Sunderland agree deal to sign talent Habib Diarra as new midfielder (...) ~€35.5m package add-ons included. Fabrizio Romano

GFFN also reported that AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt were also interested in signing the Senegalese international, joining the interest from Leeds and West Ham.

Leeds United, AC Milan, and Eintracht Frankfurt were also interested in signing the Senegalese international, but Diarra preferred the move to the Stadium of Light. GFFN

In any case, they indicate Diarra preferred to say 'yes' to the project presented by Sunderland, once again confirming the major ambitions of the Lads' board for the upcoming Premier League season.

Sky Sports adds to this information that Diarra arrives at Sunderland as the natural replacement for Jobe Bellingham (19), who signed with Borussia Dortmund for a fee around €33m.

Therefore, the Black Cats will add one of the best young midfielders in the world to their squad. Now we await an official announcement from the club.

Read More: