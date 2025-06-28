Fabrizio Romano Confirms Sunderland Have Beaten West Ham to £30M Star Signing

Sunderland have been linked to several players in recent weeks, and Fabrizio Romano reports that they have reached an agreement to sign a West Ham and Leeds United target.

The Black Cats continue to generate heavy rumors in the press regarding the summer transfer window.

Recently, the team managed by Regis Le Bris has been linked to players like Liverpool’s Joe Gomez or Roma’s Angeliño.

But today we won’t focus on them, instead, on a new report indicating Sunderland have agreed to sign a young Ligue 1 midfielder.

Sunderland reach agreement to sign RC Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have agreed to sign 21-year-old RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

Diarra broke out last season in Ligue 1 as one of the league’s top prospects, helping his club qualify for European competitions.

Sunderland agree deal to sign talent Habib Diarra as new midfielder. Agreement has been reached tonight between parties with Strasbourg ~€35.5m package add-ons included. Fabrizio Romano via Facebook

The transfer specialist journalist reports the deal will close at around €35.5m, roughly £30m.

While Romano only mentions the Lads beating "big European clubs," other outlets have named some of these teams.

Hammer News claims both West Ham and Leeds United were interested in Diarra, but Sunderland had an advantage due to funds from Jobe Bellingham’s (19) €33m sale to Borussia Dortmund.

Sell-on clause also included and medical tests booked for a top talent who has accepted Sunderland project. Sunderland show their ambitious plans with one more top signing, anticipating several big European clubs. Fabrizio Romano

Romano also confirmed Strasbourg will retain a sell-on clause, and medical tests with Sunderland have already been scheduled, meaning the transfer is imminent.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland agree deal to sign Habib Diarra as new midfielder from RC Strasbourg, here we go!



Understand agreement has been reached tonight between clubs for €35.5m package add-ons included.



Sell-on clause also included and medical tests booked. #SAFC 💣 pic.twitter.com/3MTiBqhmc1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2025

This is undoubtedly a heavyweight move by Sunderland's board. It's a statement of intent. The Black Cats didn't return to the Premier League for a year-long vacation, but to try to stay and compete

Read More: