Breaking: Gimenez eyes January switch to Sunderland After Shocking Events

Santiago Gimenez has been a desire for Sunderland for a long time now, and recent developments at AC Milan have set his path on the verge of arriving at The Stadium of Light.

It was confirmed several weeks ago a strong interest from Sunderland to explore the market in the winter transfer window to keep fighting for their UEFA Champions League spot for the next season.

One of the positions to be reinforced by Sunderland is on the attacks, where, after 12 matches, they have only scored 14 goals, achieving way more points than expected thanks to their spectacular defence.

Roger Le Briss set his sights right away on a former Eredivisie superstar, Santiago Gimenez. After a successful time at Feyenoord, Gimenez struggled to find his form at AC Milan, and new head coach Massimiliano Allegri is looking for another style of striker on his squad.

Even though Gimenez’s will was to remain at AC Milan and fight to get into Allegri’s good graces because the rossoneri are his childhood team, AC Milan's finances caused an important turn of events.

What Changed and Why Gimenez Is Closer Than Ever To Play For Sunderland?

IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

According to Mexican journalist Martin Del Palacio in Desde El Var Podcast, Rafaela Pimenta already has the Sunderland offer on her desk to complete the arrival of Gimenez, and it is an interesting package for all parties involved.

Sunderland’s offer consists of a six-month loan with an obligation to buy Gimenez for €30M at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

This offer by the Black Cats helps AC Milan recover almost all the money spent on Gimenez's signing from Feyenoord, freeing up that space in their budget to use it in other signings.

For Gimenez, this new opportunity in the Premier League will help him get the minutes on the pitch to play in his best form in the FIFA World Cup that is set to be played in his home country, Mexico, this season.

Finally, for Sunderland, getting a new forward, international for his country, for only €30M is a bargain in current Premier League transfer prices, and Gimenez's arrival will make them have a true leader in the attack, something that will also spark some pride in Bradley Brobbey and Isidor to revamp their game.

Read More: