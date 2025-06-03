Enzo Le Fee Agrees 4-Year Deal With Sunderland And Completes Permanent Transfer From AS Roma
After securing promotion to the Premier League in a nerve-wrecking clash against Sheffield United, which ended up in a 2-1 victory. Sunderland AFC now have one more thing to celebrate. As a 25-year-old attacking midfielder, Enzo Le Fée has signed a 4-year deal with the club.
One of Régis Le Bris most important players, Enzo Le Fée contributed to at total of 18 games for the Black Cats since his loan move from AS Roma in January of 2025.
Known for his versatility and ability to open up spaces from any position where he was asked to play, the French midfielder quickly became a fan favorite. Whether he started on the left-wing, in the front line, or even in his natural No. 10 position, Le Fée would always deliver exceptionally.
The FC Lorient youth academy product expressed his desire to stay at the English club many times, but faced uncertainty as his stay depended on many factors, most importantly, Sunderland's promotion to the Premier League.
"I said before the Play-Off Final that my heart was in Sunderland – I wanted to stay, and this made it the most important game of my life. Together, we did it. From the moment I arrived, I have enjoyed my football, my team-mates, and our supporters."- Enzo Le Fée
"We shared an incredible experience, and now we get to take the next step. There are greater challenges ahead, but we must face them together, and I can’t wait to play for Sunderland in the Premier League."- Enzo Le Fée
The fee is said to be undisclosed at the moment, but many reports claimed that the player had an obligation to buy for £19.34 million if Sunderland AFC were promoted to the first division of English football.
Enzo is now expected to join the rest of the squad ahead of the pre-season schedule in the coming weeks, as the Black Cats prepare for their upcoming Premier League campaign after 9 long years.