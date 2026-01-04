Tottenham vs. Sunderland: How & Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming
Sunderland AFC visits Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday, Jan. 4, for Matchday 20 of the Premier League 2025-26.
Regis Le Bris's men arrive for this match in seventh place in the league standings with 29 points after 19 games, with a record of seven wins, eight draws, and four losses.
On the other hand, Thomas Frank's team is currently in 13th place with 26 points after 19 matches, and a record of seven wins, five draws, and seven losses, more than the Black Cats.
Sunderland drew 0-0 in its last match against Manchester City on Jan. 1, the same as Tottenham, which drew scoreless against Brentford that same day.
What Time Does Tottenham vs. Sunderland Kick Off?
- Location: London, UK
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Sunday, January 4
- Kick-off time: 3:00 PM GMT / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream
For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast on television or streaming on their regular option, Sky Sports.
If you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will also be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on NBCSN and Peacock. As for Canada, the options are fuboTV and DAZN.
- United Kingdom: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football
- United States: NBCSN, Peacock
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
- Mexico: HBO Mexico
- India: Star Sports Select HD2, JioHotstar, Star Sports Select 2
- Australia: Stan Sport
- New Zealand: Sky Sport 6
- Puerto Rico: ESPN