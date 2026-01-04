Sunderland AFC visits Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday, Jan. 4, for Matchday 20 of the Premier League 2025-26.

Regis Le Bris's men arrive for this match in seventh place in the league standings with 29 points after 19 games, with a record of seven wins, eight draws, and four losses.

On the other hand, Thomas Frank's team is currently in 13th place with 26 points after 19 matches, and a record of seven wins, five draws, and seven losses, more than the Black Cats.

Sunderland drew 0-0 in its last match against Manchester City on Jan. 1, the same as Tottenham, which drew scoreless against Brentford that same day.

Star midfielder Habib Diarra is not part of the Cats' squad.

Why Is Habib Diarra Not Playing Today for Sunderland vs. Tottenham?

Habib Diarra of Sunderland breaks with the ball during the Premier League match Sunderland vs West Ham United at Stadium Of Light. | IMAGO / News Images

Diarra, 22, is currently with Senegal playing the Africa Cup of Nations. He and his national team, in fact, just qualified for the tournament's quarterfinals.

Although the former RC Strasbourg player had not had much involvement with Sunderland before AFCON, this was due to an injury. He is now fit to play but is representing his country in Morocco.

This season, Diarra has played five matches in the Premier League, four of them as a starter, so manager Le Bris quickly made his confidence in him clear. He has played a total of 373 minutes and has received one yellow card.

Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), and Aji Alese (shoulder) are also unavailable for the visiting team.

