Everton Eye Double Deal for Sunderland Midfield Duo Amid Interest from Manchester United, Tottenham, & AS Roma
Premier League side Everton have been credited with an interest for two Sunderland midfield stars, Dan Neil and Chris Rigg.
Former Black Cats manager David Moyes is set for a busy summer with the Toffees, with a number of player contracts expiring as he faces the task of rebuilding the Everton squad.
TEAMtalk reports that the Toffees are eyeing midfield reinforcements and young Sunderland talent Chris Rigg as well as club captain Dan Neil both names on their shortlist.
Rigg has enjoyed a fruitful breakout campaign with the Black Cats, scoring four goals and registering one assist in 34 games as well as gaining invaluable first-team experience.
Dan Neil has been one of the Black Cats' top performers, captaining the side in their push for promotion while also notching two goals and registering three assists from his holding midfield position.
However, the Toffees aren't alone in their admiration for the pair. Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest for Rigg, with the latter reportedly launching a £38 Million pound bid for the 17-year-old.
Dan Neil on the other hand has recently been linked with a move to Italian club AS Roma as well as West Ham who are said to have a long-standing admiration for the Sunderland academy graduate.
A move for Chris Rigg is likely to cost at least £30 Million pounds, with the Black Cats holding a strong negotiating position, given Rigg is under contract until 2027.
Dan Neil however, is a player that may be available for a cheaper price of around £15 Million pounds due to his contract expiring in 2026. With contract talks for the midfielder being put on hold Sunderland may have to take the highest fee they can get for their captain this summer, to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2026.
Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about his contract situation, Neil said this:
"In terms of the contract stuff, my only goal is to get us promoted this season. That's everyone's goal this season and we just need to keep plugging away"
"All that [contract talk etc] is background noise, I'm here and all I'm interested in is those automatic places and getting us promoted back to the Premier League."
Sunderland, for now, will focus on their push for promotion to the top flight and won't entertain any offers for their players until the season is over and the transfer window is open.