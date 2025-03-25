Tottenham Make Record Breaking Bid For Sunderland Young Star
Sunderland have a star on their hands with 17 year old Chris Rigg.
The teenage midfielder has shone in a great Sunderland side pushing for promotion to the Premier League this season.
Rigg has attracted some of the biggest clubs in the world who may be set to fight over his signature.
According to reports from Fichajes Tottenham Hotspur has already bid roughly £38 Million pounds for the player during the current international break.
The English giants are reportedly "Determined" to bring Rigg to North London in the upcoming Summer Transfer Window.
Spurs have a recent history of hiring young Championship talents.
This past summer they signed Leeds United star Archie Gray and the player has made 38 appearances for Spurs this season.
Gray was signed for a huge £34 Million pounds according to Transfermarkt meaning Rigg will be signed for a bigger sum if the deal goes through.
Sunderland's current record transfer sale is Jordan Pickford back in 2017 when he joined Everton for roughly £25 Million according to Transfermarkt.
With Rigg reportedly being sought after for upwards of £35 Million pounds, it will shatter the Mackems current record sale.
Regardless of what division Sunderland are in next season this money would go along way for their season goals and upgrading the squad.
Rigg has played 34 games in the Championship this season for the Black Cats netting four goals and one assist.
He has been a crucial player all year and would be a huge loss for Regis Le Bris' side if he is to leave in the summer.