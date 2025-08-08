Sunderland have already closed nine signings during the current transfer window, but the Black Cats' board does not plan to stop there.

Regis Le Bris still wants to add talent to his attack. In recent days, the Lads have been linked to players like winger Clement Bischoff (19) or Baris Alper Yilmaz (25).

However, in the last few hours, a former Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool star, though as in all cases of the signings already closed by Sunderland's board, would not be the only possible destination for said player.

Ex-Arsenal and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling linked with Sunderland move

From the site Mackem News, Sunderland have been linked with Raheem Sterling (30), who has an active contract with Chelsea until June 2027.

The aforementioned outlet points out that Sterling has no future at Chelsea, adding that the Black Cats are "among the clubs to have been linked with a move for the English international, albeit rather tentatively."

On the matter, pundit Alan Smith explained that the 30-year-old Englishman could shine in an environment like the one Sunderland offers.

Go to a club like Sunderland, it’s a situation he wouldn’t be used to either, where you’re not getting so much of the ball, but maybe... Who knows? It could be a fit; he could give them something different. Alan Smith

The former footballer noted that Sterling’s loan at Arsenal was a disaster, even commenting that "he looked lost soul" at the Emirates Stadium.

Either way, the Lads have not been the only ones linked to Sterling.

According to talkSPORT, not only is Fulham the club interested in the Englishman, but West Ham, Crystal Palace, and even Juventus are keeping an eye on his situation.

We will see if any progress arises in the coming days regarding this possibility.

