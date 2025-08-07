Sunderland, Tottenham, Celtic and Other Clubs Eye Forward with 12 Goal Contributions

Sunderland have just announced the loan signing of Marc Guiu from Chelsea, but it seems the Catalan striker won't be the club's last acquisition.

While days ago it was reported there was internal frustration at the club over the lack of key signings, it appears that feeling will end soon.

And just hours after Sunderland announced Guiu's signing, the press is now reporting interest in a highly sought-after young winger.

We're talking about a player who's only 19 years old.

Sunderland, Tottenham, Celtic and other clubs eye Clement Bischoff

According to TEAMTalk, Sunderland are one of the clubs interested in signing Danish winger Clement Bischoff from Brondby.

However, they note that Premiership side Celtic are intensifying their work in this transfer window, and have made Bischoff one of their key targets.

The outlet adds that Crystal Palace have also scouted the young winger, joining the list of clubs trying to sign him.

"Sources indicate that the Glasgow giants see him as a long-term investment, especially given his potential availability for a modest £6.3million fee," said Fraser Fletcher in a TEAMTalk article.

"Sunderland have been heavily linked, leading the race after monitoring Bischoff closely, with whispers of an imminent bid," added the journalist.

Furthermore, during last May, TBR Football reported that Tottenham and Chelsea had also sent scouts to watch Bischoff.

The same outlet recalled that Brighton & Hove Albion had even reached an agreement with Brondby to sign the player for £6 million. However, it was the 19-year-old winger who couldn't reach terms with the English club, so he remains with the Danish team.

Therefore, with August already underway, there appears to be a real battle brewing to secure Bischoff's signing. We'll see who gets him.

