Sunderland's summer has been very busy, and they have already signed eight players for the 2025-26 Premier League.

However, not all the targets set by the Black Cats' board have arrived at the Stadium of Light.

In fact, reports have emerged suggesting there is internal frustration at Sunderland due to the lack of key signings.

In recent hours, the signing of a talent who had been linked to the Lads this same summer was confirmed - one with past experience at big Premier League clubs.

Former Liverpool and Newcastle talent completes move after Sunderland links

Bobby Clark has completed his transfer to Derby County, despite having been linked to Sunderland this same summer.

The Championship side announced they secured the signing of the former Liverpool player on loan from Austria's RB Salzburg.

"The 20-year-old midfielder returns to English football for the 2025/26 Sky Bet Championship campaign," stated County on their official website.

According to ChronicleLive, Clark attracted interest from two UK clubs - specifically Sunderland and Glasgow Rangers.

Additionally, the same outlet reported a couple of days ago that Newcastle United were offered the opportunity to re-sign their academy graduate.

Therefore, Clark's immediate future is indeed in England, but with Championship side Derby County.

Clark began his career at Newcastle but left to join Liverpool's academy in 2021 for £1.3m, according to Transfermarkt estimates.

From 2022, Clark began featuring for Liverpool's U-21 team, and during the summer of 2024 was sold to RB Salzburg for €11.8m (£10.27m).

We'll see if the 20-year-old player has a successful return to England and helps Derby County achieve their coveted promotion to the Premier League.

