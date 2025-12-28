‘Dramatic Twist’—Antoine Semenyo, Bournemouth Disagree After Liverpool Rival Man City
Antoine Semenyo’s proposed move to Manchester City is no longer quite so straightforward, with a “dramatic twist” arriving in the form of Liverpool’s renewed interest and a conflicting timeline of priorities, according to the feverish reports from multiple English media outlets.
Pep Guardiola would not be drawn this weekend on his club’s interest in a deal which many billed as practically signed and sealed. That hesitancy from the City boss appears increasingly justified since news of Liverpool’s renewed vigour has emerged.
Bournemouth are expecting a “serious” proposal for their star forward from the defending Premier League champions in the coming days, as the Daily Mail were the first to report. The club’s sporting director Richard Hughes spent the final two years of his playing career with the Cherries before serving as their technical director for the next decade until he joined Liverpool in 2024.
Hughes was on the south coast when Semenyo was whisked away from Bristol City in 2023 and is expected to table an offer for the player—with his transfer fee established, personal terms are all there is to consider.
This represents a late change of approach from Liverpool, who had yet to display any intention of actually making an offer for Semenyo, according to The Telegraph. A broken leg for Alexander Isak, coupled with a depleted set of attacking enforcements as it was, may have prompted the added urgency.
“Urgency” is the key word when it comes to this deal.
Timeline for Semenyo Transfer Causing Complications—Reports
Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola has made it abundantly clear to Semenyo and anyone else who will listen that he is desperate to hang on to his top scorer for as long as feasibly possible. While the Basque boss’s hopes for a stay of many more years may go unfounded, he pledged this weekend that the 25-year-old will continue to be a Bournemouth player for the club’s tough slate of upcoming fixtures.
Ahead of clashes against Chelsea (Dec. 30), Arsenal (Jan. 3) and Tottenham (Jan. 7), Iraola declared: “He will be available to play again in three days [against Chelsea] and then the next one [against Arsenal] and I hope he plays a lot more with us.”
Semenyo’s release clause is thought to be valid only until Jan. 10 and the player is supposedly eager to have his exit wrapped up by New Year’s Day, according to BBC Sport. This creates something of a conflict given Iraola’s very public stance.
The desire to avoid a “drawn out” transfer is the driving factor behind Semenyo’s quest for expediency. His choice between Liverpool or Manchester City is thought to boil down to which club will offer the most “suitable project” to achieve his ultimate ambition: major trophies.
If either club is to successful satisfy Semenyo’s demands, they must first prove that they can act quickly.