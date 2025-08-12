Despite having already had a very busy summer, Sunderland are still working to finish preseason as strongly as possible.

The Black Cats have just announced the signing of Omar Alderete (28), a Paraguayan centre-back who arrives from LaLiga side Getafe.

But the club don't plan to stop there, as in recent weeks rumours have emerged about possibly signing a new attacker, after some options like Gonzalo Garcia (21) were ruled out.

Well, it seems a Premier League rival could end up "helping" Sunderland secure one of their targets.

Fulham transfer decision could boost Sunderland's move for 182-goal winger

In recent weeks Raheem Sterling (30) has been linked with both the Black Cats and Fulham.

The 30-year-old winger, who was on loan at Arsenal last season, isn't in Chelsea's plans and is looking for a new club. However, it appears the Cottagers are evaluating and prioritising other options.

Fulham are interested in signing Kevin (22) from Shakhtar and Reiss Nelson (25) from Arsenal, which would clear the way for Sunderland to sign Sterling.

The London outfit may have already made a huge bid for Kevin, as reported by Fabrizio Romano (h/t The Haynes Stand).

Additionally, they would still be in negotiations to bring back Nelson, either on loan or in a permanent transfer.

Therefore, the path is clear for Sunderland to attempt signing Raheem Sterling, although no concrete updates have emerged so far.

The Lads' sporting direction have certainly done excellent work blending experience with youth during this transfer window, so it wouldn't be madness for them to seek injecting the quality a player with Sterling's pedigree possesses.

The 30-year-old Englishman has scored a total of 182 goals throughout his career across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt data.

Read More: