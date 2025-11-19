Gimenez Informs Milan of His Final Position on Sunderland’s Interest

Santiago Gimenez is the most promising striker Mexico has delivered in recent years. After an elite performance at Feyenoord, he went to Milan, but Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival as manager changed his thoughts about the future, and Sunderland may have a role in that.

Sunderland’s season has been one of the best stories in Europe, having them in the top places of the Premier League, fighting to be the next ‘Leicester’ by becoming unexpected champions of the best league in the world.

The Black Cats will have several absences in January due to the CAF African Cup; as of that, important players will miss some matches, and signings will be needed to keep them in the hunt to at least remain in UEFA Champions League spots.

One position in Roger Le Briss’ roster that will need reinforcements is the attackers, because of that, the name of the current Milan’s main striker, Santiago Gimenez, who just arrived last season from the Eredivisie.

Giimenez has not been able to find his best form since Milan hired Allegri, and that, along with financial issues at the Italian club, made the Mexican available for a transfer fee of around £20M, making him an absolute bargain for Sunderland.

Gimenez’s Position Regarding Sunderland, His Future, and Contract Situation

Santi was a key player for the current Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, playing as a true striker. However, Serie A in Italy is much more complex than that, and other responsibilities asked for by the Mexican have not helped him improve his game and scoring numbers.

Nevertheless, recovering from an injury, an update regarding Sunderland’s interest. According to the Mexican journalist Kery Ruiz report, Gimenez not only has no intention to sign for Sunderland, but he also does not want to sign for any other option from the Premier League or the Bundesliga.

Ruiz’s report states that Santiago has a clear wish to remain in Milan, his favourite childhood club, and where he wants to succeed as an active player for the rossoneri, rising up to the challenge imposed by Massimiliano Allegri.

Another important issue that gives Gimenez leverage over Milan is his long-term contract. Even though Milan wants to move on from the striker to sign a new one, the players will not make it easy and will force his stay as much as possible.

