Santiago Gimenez, a forward for AC Milan, could change teams in the next transfer window, as reports from Italy indicate that Sunderland has him in its sights to reinforce its attack.

According to Calciomercato, the Black Cats have inquired about the Mexican forward, with the same outlet reporting that the Rossoneri would be looking to bring in a new attacker.

Sunderland, a team that received significant Mexican support at the start of the season, is in fourth place in the Premier League and would currently qualify for the Champions League.

The most notable aspect of the good run of form being enjoyed by the Lads is that they were one of the teams promoted to the top tier of English football this season.

We will have to wait until January to see if the interest from the team of Regis Le Bris materializes. Gimenez, 24, needs playing time, as he has the World Cup ahead of him.

The Mexican forward has not found the consistency he once had with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, which has led to criticism from the Rossoneri faithful, despite the support of his coach, Massimiliano Allegri.

Gimenez has played a total of 30 games wearing the AC Milan shirt, scoring only seven goals and providing five assists across all competitions he has played in.

When Gimenez was looking to leave Feyenoord, he had an offer to go play in the Premier League, specifically from Nottingham Forest, an offer which he rejected.

At that time, the Forest team was competing for a top spot in the Premier League, though it did not finish in those positions at the end of the campaign. Now, Sunderland is fourth in the Premier League.

