Sunderland still hope to complete some signings before the transfer window closes, according to the own words of manager Regis Le Bris.

The French coach made it clear that the priority is a new centre-back, although he is not closed off to signing a wide player if a good opportunity arises.

In recent weeks, the name that has been most linked to Sunderland as a potential defensive reinforcement is that of Jhon Lucumi, centre-back from Bologna.

Lucumi, 28, has made it clear that his intention is to go to the Premier League, at all costs.

Leeds United and Juventus target considers legal action to force Sunderland move

The Colombian defender is even willing to take legal action if Bologna do not relent to let him go, according to reports in Italy.

Recently, Lucumi's agent made clear what his and his client's intention is, sending a strong message to the club board:

Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer.

Now, according to information from Il Resto del Carlino (h/t Sunderland Echo), Lucumi plans to invoke Article 17 of FIFA, which stipulates that a player can request to be transferred in exchange for compensation after three completed years of contract, proving that he was under the age of 28 at the time.

Specifically, the Italian outlet explained the following:

There is a possibility that Jhon could appeal to Article 17 of FIFA.

Article 17 allows a player to be released in exchange for compensation after three years from the signing of the contract, provided that it was signed before the player turned 28 and that the player has notified the club of his intention to release himself within fifteen days of his last match.

The power of the clubs is increasingly diminishing, Sunderland’s €30m [£26m] still on the table, the game is not over.

This very summer, Lucumi has been linked to other important clubs like the recently promoted to the Premier League, Leeds United, and the Italian giants Juventus.

Read More: