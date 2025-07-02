Report: Man Utd Offered Three Players in Exchange for Jadon Sancho
Manchester United have reportedly been offered multiple Juventus players during contact between the clubs over a potential deal for Jadon Sancho.
Sancho is available for transfer this summer after Chelsea were unable to agree personal terms with the winger following his loan spell, subsequently triggering a £5 million ($6.8 million) penalty fee to cancel an obligation to buy.
Juventus are among several clubs linked with Sancho. Fenerbahçe, led by former Manchester United manager José Mourinho, are another, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Turkish giants have never had any “concrete contact” as it believed to be “impossible” for them.
Juventus appears to be a different story. The Old Lady were keen on Sancho last summer, before he joined Chelsea, and, according to Romano, have been in contact again with regard to his future.
In talks between the clubs, it is said that Juventus have made it clear to Manchester United they would be open to including players in a potential swap deal. Douglas Luiz, already proven in the Premier League with Aston Villa and reportedly offered in a proposed Antony swap, is one.
Timothy Weah, linked with Nottingham Forest, and Dušan Vlahović are the other two.
At this stage, United are not thought to have advanced any contact.
Juventus would have “no issues” over a transfer fee, but are understandably keen not to “cover 100%” of Sancho’s existing salary. His apparent wage demands continue to be a stumbling block.
Unsurprisingly, Juventus have not offered up their most cherished assets. Weah failed to start more than half of last season’s Serie A fixtures while Luiz was afforded a sparse 529 top-flight minutes. Despite his limited involvement last term, Luiz could be an intriguing purchase if he can replicate his form at Villa—particularly if Casemiro does leave and create a void in defensive midfield.
Vlahović was once the darling of the transfer gossip columns before a desperately underwhelming 2024–25 campaign slashed his valuation in the eyes of many onlookers. The Serbian striker, who offers little outside the penalty box, mustered just six non-penalty Serie A goals last term, fewer than Juve’s Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani who only arrived in January.