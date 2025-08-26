Sunderland Rumored to Send 22-year-old CB to Serie A Club on Loan Despite Defensive Concerns

Sunderland kept a clean sheet upon their return to the Premier League as they put three past West Ham United to grab all three points. However, their defense received a reality check in the battle of the newly promoted sides on Saturday.

Burnley scored twice in the second half at Turf Moor to hand the Black Cats their first defeat of the season. The club's defensive depth has been a major concern, and it is in talks with multiple teams to bolster its backline.

Latest report suggests that Sunderland might part ways with a former PSV defender. This comes as a surprise since they weren't satisfied with their defensive depth despite making two huge additions to the loacker room a couple of weeks ago.

Sunderland Linked With Serie A Club Regarding Dutch Defender

While Sunderland continue their hunt for quality defenders to hold the fort this season, Serie A Club Hellas Verona FC is seeking a loan deal for the Black Cats' 22-year-old center-back.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Verona is in talks with Sunderland regarding the loan of Jenson Seelt, a central defender who played in the first two Premier League matchdays. The English Club are open to a loan transfer.

Considering Sunderland's lack of defensive depth, the club is not likely to send Seelt away until they add the desired amount of bench strength at the center-back position.

The Black Cats are interested in signing Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi. As per multiple reports, they have sent a £54,000-a-week deal (€3 million per year) to the 27-year-old. However, the Serie A club is reluctant to cut ties with the CB who helped them clinch Coppa Italia last season, their first major trophy in 51 years.

Lucumi's agent shared a long statement last week about the player's situation with Bologna. He revealed that the player did not want to stay more than 2-3 years and has been clear about the possibility of leaving the club if the right offer arrives.

Since Lucumi's £24m release clause has already expired, the Black Cars can make a stronger push to bring the Colombian CB to Sunderland. They secured Getafe defender Omar Alderete in a £10 million move earlier this month, tying him to the club until June 2029.

Sunderland also completed a deal with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain for Nordi Mukiele, who now reunites with his former Bayer Leverkusen teammate, Granit Xhaka.

