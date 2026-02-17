Liverpool, Sunderland, and Brentford Show Interest In Hungary Right-Back Amid Potential Summer Transfer

In an exciting moment for Sunderland, after coming from a positive victory in the FA Cup against Oxford United by 1-0, they continue working in a great way not only to remain competitive in the local competitions, but also to work towards the transfer window.

The great rumor has already emerged that Regis Le Bris's side are closely following a full-back who has been consolidating himself in a great way in Turkey, leaving great moments wearing the colors of Galatasaray, where competing in a great way in the UEFA Champions League he has become known.

Sunderland's interest has increased, and they would be in search of obtaining the signing of this footballer, but they know they will have great competition with big teams in Europe to obtain the Galatasaray player.

Liverpool, Brentford, and Sunderland Seek to Sign Roland Sallai From Galatasaray

At 28 years old, Roland Sallai has made it clear he is a footballer with great potential and a fantastic game on the wing for Galatasaray, where the Sport Witness newspaper has revealed that Liverpool, Sunderland and Brentford are behind the Hungarian.

Liverpool are the team seeking to acquire this player, since the absences of Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong from Anfield have made it clear that they need a replacement in this position.

On Sunderland's part, Regis Le Bris is aware of the great class of this player and that they will have to compete against economically very powerful teams to obtain the best players.

🚨 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢 - @ASpor: Liverpool & Sunderland have Hungarian right-back Roland Sallai (28) on their radar with Brentford now joining the two Premier League clubs in the race. @LFC has been keeping tabs on a potential move since January 🏁✅ pic.twitter.com/1IP2ayj2Dz — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 17, 2026

Roland Sallai is valued at around €10M by Transfermarkt, and given that his contract ends in June 2028, any club seeking to sign him will face competition for a good fee among Premier League clubs.

Now Regis Le Bris knows he must remain focused on the moment Sunderland are experiencing, and despite being in a positive position in the competitions, he closely follows the future of potential players who will reinforce the squad for the long-term project of the Black Cats.

