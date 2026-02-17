Galatasaray vs. Juventus: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Champions League knockout playoffs begin in Istanbul on Tuesday evening, as Galatasaray welcome Juventus to RAMS Park.

These two are facing off for the first time since 2013, when ex-Inter star Wesley Sneijder sunk the Bianconeri with an 85th-minute winner that sent Gala through to the round of 16 at the expense of Antonio Conte’s side.

Juve have since reached the final twice without success, but they’ve struggled to assert themselves on Europe’s biggest stage this decade. The Turkish giants, meanwhile, haven’t reached the Champions League round of 16 since 2013–14.

However, they’ve spent big and have built a squad capable of competing with the continent’s aristocracy. Galatasaray’s ten-point haul in the league phase meant they avoided elimination, but they failed to win any of their final four games. In contast, Juve won three of their final five outings to finish 13th and have the benefit of hosting the second leg of this playoff tie.

They’ve generally been an enthralling watch under Luciano Spalletti, but they enter Tuesday’s bout off the back of a cruel and crushing 3–2 defeat to Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

What Time Does Galatasaray vs. Juventus Kick-Off?

Location : Istanbul, Türkiye

: Istanbul, Türkiye Stadium : RAMS Park

: RAMS Park Date : Tuesday, Feb. 17

: Tuesday, Feb. 17 Kick-off Time : 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Danny Makkelie (NED) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Galatasaray vs. Juventus Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Galatasaray : 2 wins

: 2 wins Juventus : 1 win

: 1 win Draws: 2

Last meeting: Galatasaray 1–0 Juventus (Dec. 11, 2013)—Champions League

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Galatasaray (WWWWL) Juventus (LDLWD) Galatasaray 5–1 Eyüpspor Inter 3–2 Juventus Rizespor 0–3 Galatasaray Juventus 2–2 Lazio Galatasaray 3–1 Istanbulspor Atalanta 3–0 Juventus Galatasaray 4–0 Kayserispor Parma 1–4 Juventus Man City 2–0 Galatasaray Monaco 0–0 Juventus

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Juventus on TV

Galatasaray Team News

Metehan Baltaci received a nine-month suspension last November. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Galatasaray will feel as if they need to win on home soil to advance from this tie, so Okan Buruk could retain his in-form strike partnership of Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi as opposed to playing an extra man in midfield.

New signings Noa Lang, Yáser Asprilla and Sacha Boey have been added to Buruk’s squad for the knockout rounds, but there was no room for Renato Nhaga and Can Armando Güner.

The hosts have a pretty clean bill of health, although goalkeeper Enes Emre Büyük is missing with a shoulder injury. Metehan Baltaci received a nine-month suspension back in November for his involvement in a betting scandal that clouded over Turkish football.

Mario Lemina is also suspended, but he’ll only serve a one-game ban for yellow card accumulation.

Galatasaray Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus

Galatasaray’s starting XI has plenty of familiar faces. | FotMo

Galatasaray predicted lineup vs. Juventus (4-4-2): Çakir; Boey, Sánchez, Bardakçi, Elmali; Akgün, Torreira, Gündoğan, Lang; Icardi, Osimhen.

Juventus Team News

Pierre Kalulu was erroneously sent off at the weekend. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Pierre Kalulu was harshly sent off in Saturday’s Derby d’Italia defeat, but domestic suspensions don’t carry over into the Champions League, so the Frenchman will be available for selection on Tuesday night.

Khephren Thuram was a notable absence against Inter, but the French midfielder, who’s shone under Spalletti, could be back in action at RAMS Park. Thuram missed Saturday’s game with a bone bruise.

Thus, Juve may only be without stricken strikers Dušan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik. Summer arrival Jonathan David has found his feet as the Bianconeri’s leading man after a slow start to the season.

Kenan Yıldız returns to his homeland, and will start off the left for the away side.

Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. Galatasaray

Spalletti may limit the changes from Saturday’s defeat. | FotMo

Juventus predicted lineup vs. Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Miretti; Zhegrova, McKennie, Yıldız; David.

Galatasaray vs. Juventus Score Prediction

Juve haven’t enjoyed their previous visits to Istanbul, but it was 13 years ago when they last made the trip. Team can suffer in the face of a raucous home atmosphere, although the extent of the hostility is perhaps overrated.

Nevertheless, Spalletti’s side, given what Saturday took out of them, will merely be hoping to survive on Tuesday night. This could be a fraught encounter, and Gala will be desperate to take an advantage with them to Turin.

We shouldn’t expect the best of the visitors in Türkiye, but Spalletti’s side will find a way to earn a result.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1–1 Juventus

