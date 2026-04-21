Liverpool target Sunderland star valued at €25M for summer move

After a match that set the bar very high regarding the moment Sunderland are experiencing, and that despite the defeat, they know they are a team that is under construction, they still have the priority of seeking to consolidate a competitive squad and above all, evaluate the transfer window.

Aston Villa took the 3 points in that agonizing match towards the end of the game against Black Cats by 4-3, but Regis Le Bris managed to see how his squad stands up to a team that comes from competing in the Champions League, Europa League and being a great competitor in the Premier League and Sunderland are not far from that.

But the moment experienced with the summer transfer window approaching makes it clear that it is a very important moment to study the market and even some offers that will arrive for their footballers, and Liverpool already targets one of them.

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Enzo Le Fee Is a Candidate to Join Liverpool Next Season

The TeamTalk newspaper has made clear the moment Sunderland are experiencing with their great squad, and with this also how Liverpool closely follow Enzo Le Fee, the 24-year-old Frenchman who has been a fundamental piece in the season for Regis Le Bris.

This recent promotion of Black Cats to the Premier League has shown the great quality of several of their players and also that they are the great attraction for the giants of Europe and among the offers that will arrive, the best decision for all parties is expected to be made.

Enzo Le Fee could see his departure from Sunderland, as the team would be open to receiving offers for players like the Frenchman and even Noah Sadiki, being a decision that aims to obtain a good sale that leads them to evaluate the market and obtain players with greater hierarchy.

Sunderland face a mounting battle to keep hold of midfielder Enzo Le Fee, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that several English clubs fighting for Champions League qualification are keen on him, including Liverpool.



The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Black… pic.twitter.com/d3yYVNvKXX — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) April 20, 2026

Liverpool know of Enzo Le Fee's talent and that he can continue to be enhanced in Arne Slot's team, as they need an attacker who dazzles in the team's offense and Le Fee has everything to be the new talent of those from Anfield.

Transfermarkt indicates that Enzo Le Fee has an estimated value of €25M, being a great attraction for Liverpool and the teams that want to bid for the Sunderland attacker, so Regis Le Bris's team must consider the future of their players.

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